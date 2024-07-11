For listening on the go, it’s hard to beat the convenient size of in-ear headphones. True-wireless earbuds, such as the Beats Solo Buds, have largely replaced their wire-bound ancestors, and there’s now a wide and competitive range to choose from. The Solo Buds occupy the lower, more affordable end of the spectrum of true-wireless earbuds, making for an enticing entry level for those in the market for headphones from this popular brand.

Beats Solo Buds 7 / 10 The Beats Solo Buds feature a great design that’s undermined by mediocre audio, a lack of active noise cancellation, and no IP rating. Their attractive price tag helps to sweeten the deal, but they struggle in a highly competitive space. Pros Very comfortable

Charging case is extremely compact

Well made for the price point

Budget-friendly Cons Uninspiring audio performance

No active noise cancellation

Not IP-rated for water or dust resistance

Relatively short battery life compared to other earbuds $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

The Beats Solo Buds are available for $79 directly from Beats or from Amazon and other retailers.

Specifications Wired/wireless Wireless Battery Life 18 hours Noise Cancellation Passive Microphones 1 per bud IP rating N/A Supported codecs SBC, AAC Charging Wired Driver size 8.2mm Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 20.5 x 18.5 x 19 5.7g Dimensions and weight (case) 66 x 35 x 24 22g Price $80 Expand

Design and fit

Diminutive in your ear and in your pocket

Close

A highlight of the Beats Solo Buds is an extremely thoughtful design philosophy, which has led to a product that offers a great user experience. First off, the charging case is a svelte little pill that stands easily upright on its flattened base. The lid's hinge mechanism is quite strong, so it stays sealed shut. This is a little bit of a double-edged sword, as the case is also slightly tough to open.

The earbuds snap into the charging case with reassuringly strong magnets, and overall, the case is just really nicely made. Best of all, perhaps, is how slim and pocketable the case is. It’s notably smaller than most other wireless earbud cases I’ve used, and it pretty much disappears in my pocket.

The earbuds themselves are also clever in their construction. With fat lobes and a protruding stubby tower, they minimize contact with your ear while also providing a convenient handhold that’s rubberized and presents a very grippable surface. Wearing them for many hours daily, I found them quite comfortable, even for extended multi-hour listening sessions. The earbuds are controlled by a physical button on each bud, which I appreciate for their tactility and the fact that they can’t easily be activated accidentally, which is a real issue with touch-sensitive headphones.

The lack of an IP rating or any mention of water or dust resistance is concerning, and it implies that you should probably be cautious using these earbuds in inclement weather or conditions with a lot of particulate matter (dust or sand, for example).

The Beats Solo Buds are available in Matte Black, Arctic Purple, Transparent Red, and Storm Grey. I particularly like Storm Grey as it blends in and is unobtrusive. Four ear tip sizes are included (XS, S, M, and L), but unfortunately, there’s no USB-C cable in the box. While most people buying these will probably already have a USB-C cable, they do wear out, so it’s always good to pick up an extra cable with a new purchase. The charging brick is also sold separately.

Sound and call quality

Some good and some bad, overall OK

The pop-punk tones of “Bad Start” by Straightjacket were clearly rendered by the Solo Buds, while the retro-rock vibes of Ghost’s “The Future is a Foreign Land” was also a pleasant listening experience. However, “Thunderstruck”, performed by 2Cellos, lacked crisp definition in the instrumentals. The earbuds lack the punchy bass I look for when listening to this song, which I use to compare all audio devices I review.

That lackluster bass emphasis affects more raucous music, such as “People are Vomit” by The Used, though the slightly less chaotic “Renegade Music” by Papa Roach sounded quite decent. I also enjoyed “Loch Ness Wrecking Machine” by Fu Manchu on the Solo Buds. Both songs are less complex/chaotic than 2Cellos “Thunderstruck” or The Used’s “People are Vomit”. This was further confirmed when I listened to “Feedback” by A Day to Remember, which sounded fine when rendering less complex instrumentals and clean vocals, but became muddy whenever the distorted guitar/vocals cut in.

Surprisingly, the Solo Buds rendered Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte, K.620 - Ach ich Fuhl’s” with surprising clarity and warmth, and the orchestral “Carmen Suite No.1” by Georges Bizet- (performed by the Barcelona Symphony Orchestra) was also quite lovely. Switching gears abruptly over to rap, the Solo Buds showed their strengths when rendering Eminem’s “My Name Is”, and it’s clear these earbuds are tuned with hip-hop and rap in mind. It's interesting that they also played well with opera and classical orchestra.

Hopping back over to metal, I didn’t like how the Solo Buds dealt with “Cometh the Storm” by High on Fire or “Nightmare” by Polaris - both songs showed the muddiness of the Solo Buds when confronted by chaotic music. The gentle pop of Neil Diamond’s “Mr. Bojangles” was a much better listen, and ultimately, my impression of the Solo Buds music playback performance is that they’re certainly better at some things than others, and should probably be avoided by lovers of metal and the heavier forms of rock music.

Overall, I’d classify them as OK, but nothing particularly special in terms of audio performance. Though, after listening to dozens of hours of audiobooks and YouTube videos on them, I’d say they’re perfect for spoken word, given also their high level of comfort. Noise cancellation is purely passive; no active noise cancellation here. Regarding call quality, despite having only one microphone per bud, the Solo Buds are acceptable for phone calls.

Software

Just the basics