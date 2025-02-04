Beats Solo Buds $50 $80 Save $30 A pretty good pair of earbuds that are comfortable to wear and extremely compact. Right now, you can score a hefty discount that drops them down to just $50. $50 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds, chances are you've noticed that there's a vast selection to choose from. Of course, not all the options available are going to be good, but if you're looking for something that's going to be affordable, we think there are some great options out there.

With that said, the Beats Solo Buds are one of our favorites when it comes to affordable earbuds, coming in with a price of just $80. Now they aren't going to be feature packed, but you still offer plenty of things to love. Best of all, they can now be had for dirt cheap as they drop to just $50 in this limited-time deal.

What's great about the Beats Solo Buds?