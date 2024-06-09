On-ear headphones offer a portable alternative to large over-ear headphones that aren’t as intrusive as earbuds, and the Beats Solo 4 is the latest iteration of one of perhaps the most popular options available. They certainly offer that unmistakable look of Beats products, but does mainstream appeal really get you the best listening experience? That may just depend on how integrated you are with Beats and the variety of music you favor.

Beats Solo 4 5 / 10 The Beats Solo 4 look great and are well made, but they are sorely lacking when it comes to audio quality. They're also missing active noise cancelling and are severely overpriced. Pros On-headphone controls are simple and tactile

50 hours of battery life

Attractive appearance

Good build quality Cons Poor soundstage and acoustic instrumentals lack definition

No active noise cancelation

Missing features on Android

$200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Price and availability

The Beats Solo 4 is available for $199 directly from Beats, though it seems to be already discounted to $149 among other retailers such as Amazon.

Specifications On-ear or over-ear On-Ear Wired or wireless Both Battery Life 50 hours Noise Cancellation None Bluetooth Yes Microphones Beamforming MEMs Movable mic No IP rating None Supported codecs AAC, SBC Charging type USB-C Driver size 40mm Dimensions Height: 68 mm Width: 158 mm Depth: 177 mm Weight 217 g Foldable Yes Case included Yes Price $199 Battery charge time 2 hours 15 minutes

Design and fit

Fashionable and comfy, just not for big heads

The Beats Solo 4 are certainly attractive headphones, complete with that highly recognizable Beats logo. They’re available in Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink. I tested them in Slate Blue, and they look great. As far as headphones can be fashion accessories, the Solo 4 certainly excels in this regard. Deserved or not, people do recognize Beats as a quality brand, so there’s a certain amount of street cred to be had here. In the box, you get the headphones, plus a carrying case, USB-C cable, and 3.5mm audio cable.

Beyond mere good looks, the Solo 4 are sturdily built. The hinges are well constructed, smooth, and seemingly quite durable. The sliding fit adjustments on the headband are similarly robust, and the plastic components of the headphones seem to be high quality as well.

I particularly appreciated the Solo 4's control scheme, which involves simple tactile buttons built into the Beats logo to control play/pause, skip back/forward, adjust volume, and answer/end calls. A dedicated button also controls power and pairing, and I found all of it reasonably easy to pick up and use without a significant learning curve. The large button system in the Beats logo is preferable to touch-sensitive systems and small buttons I’ve used on other headphones.

The Solo 4 was quite comfortable for my friends with small heads, though on my double-XL noggin, they pinched, and I couldn’t wear them for long, uninterrupted periods. For context, I wear just about the largest size of eyeglasses available, and only the very largest hats will stay on without a string. More average head sizes won’t have a problem, but if you in any way resemble Jimmy Neutron in a head-to-body ratio as I do, you may want to avoid the Solo 4.

Sound and call quality

OK or awful, depending on your taste in music

Normally, it takes some time for me to grow accustomed to and appreciate headphones; with the Beats Solo 4, I experienced the inverse, with my enjoyment of the headphones declining the longer I listened. I began with my usual fare of rock and metal, kicking off with Billy Talent’s re-release/remaster of their 1999 album Watoosh! (published back when they went by Pezz). The angsty punk tones sounded fine, with the treble, mids, and bass all seeming fairly well-balanced. These headphones have a sort of highly processed punchiness that’s hard to describe.

This punchiness was even more apparent when listening to Charles Berthoud’s song Elevated. The Solo 4 certainly pumps up bass notes, but here I started to really notice the inadequacies of the Solo 4’s sound stage. The headphones lack a feeling of space and depth, and here I found that the lack of crisp definition in these headphones showed in a fairly glaring manner.

The Beats Solo 4 fared better when rendering the retro funk of Jazz Emu’s Eggerson Keaveney, and Motionless in White’s Cyberhex was also a fun listen on the Solo 4, as the highly processed sound profile of the headphones pairs well with synthesized instrumentals, vocals-heavy music, and highly stylized pieces.

In other words, the Beats Solo 4 are particularly well suited to music where amplifying a theme is a higher priority than the actual audio quality of the vocals and instrumentals. This impression was sealed when I threw on Weird Al Yankovik’s White and Nerdy. Considering that the Beats brand originates with Dr. Dre, the sound character starts to make sense.

If you enjoy rap or hip-hop, you’ll probably like the Solo 4, but in a classical piece like Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor, the violins didn’t sound quite right, and Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major sounded almost like it was synthesized, rather than the actual acoustic recording. This issue with acoustic instruments was thrown into harsh reality when I finally got around to playing 2-Cellos Thunderstruck, which is the song by which I typically compare audio equipment. Within a few moments, all the goodwill I had previously felt towards the Solo 4 evaporated.

The 2-Cellos cover of Thunderstruck is a masterpiece, but somehow, the Solo 4 made it sound almost fake. Where more synthetic bass notes or drums are perfectly fine, with Thunderstruck, all definition in the echoing bass of the cellos is lost. The same is true throughout the mids and treble, so the recording sounded more like a generative AI’s attempt to synthesize the song. If you love acoustic instruments, you’ll likely hate the Solo 4.

