A half-price deal is almost always worth checking out, but when it's on a somewhat recently released set of headphones, we absolutely insist that you take a look. In this case, we're referring to the Beats Solo 4 headphones, which are one of the most popular models in the Beats lineup. They're marked down from their regular price of $200, and can now be had for 50% less as they drop to just $100.

And just in case you're looking for a color that's more exciting than the standard Matte Black, you'll be happy to know that there are other options to choose from. Of course, you'll want to be quick if you're looking to save big. You can now find this deal at Best Buy and Amazon, with the former offering even more savings if you have a similar device to trade-in.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4

Over the years, Beats has managed to create a different type of buzz for its products thanks to heavy endorsements from popular celebrities in sports and media. While the Beats Solo 4 falls in line with other headphones from a visual standpoint, they have some audio improvements over previous Solo headphone models.

Most notably in that regard is the addition and support of Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. This can come in handy when kicking back with a movie or TV show, providing a super immersive audio experience that really takes things to a new level. But the Beats Solo 4 are no slouch when it comes to general listening too.

They have a custom acoustic architecture and drivers that have been updated over previous models, and while most will be looking at the Solo 4 as a purely wireless set of headphones, audiophiles might like plugging them into their device via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable, which allows for playback of high-resolution lossless audio.

This audio quality can be counted on during phone calls and video chats as well, with the Beats Solo 4 being compatible with both Apple and Android devices. When it comes to daily usage, the one major draw of the Solo 4 is battery life. They can reach up to 50 hours of life between charges, which puts them in line with much of what you'll find among the best wireless headphones.

They also have Fast Fuel technology, which means when you manage to run them dry you'll be able to get five hours of life with just 10 minutes of charging. Regularly priced at $200, thanks to this deal, you can grab the Beats Solo 4 for just $100. But you'll want to be quick because it isn't likely to last long.