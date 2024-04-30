Summary Beats launches new Solo Buds, offering 18-hour battery life and passive noise isolation for $80.

Beats Solo 4 headphones start at $200 and feature Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound.

With competition from big brands and startups, consumers have plenty of headphone options to consider before making a purchase.

If you’re an audiophile, you’re likely familiar with most of what manufacturers from Apple to JBL have to offer. Beats has become known for creating headphones that are a step above the midrange options on the market. However, the company is facing increasing competition from big-name brands and up-and-coming startups alike. Now, Beats is launching two products to bolster its lineup.

The company has announced the addition of the new Beats Solo Buds, wireless earbuds that offer up to 18 hours of battery life at an attractive $80 starting price. In addition, the Beats Solo 4 will be added to the company’s existing line of headphones, launching in three different colors in the US – Slate Blue, Matte Black, and Cloud Pink. The Beats Solo 4 will also have Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, meaning the sound will move when you do. With one-touch pairing for iOS and Android, as well as Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, the Beats Solo 4 are meant to be as easy to use as they are enjoyable. The headphones are now available to order on the Apple website, starting at $200.

Beats launches its new Beats Solo Buds

The Beats Solo Buds were designed with passive noise isolation in mind – the earbuds come with four different-sized ear tips, crafted for improved comfort as well as audio performance. Similar to the Beats Solo 4, these earbuds feature Bluetooth connectivity and one-touch pairing. The company also claims that they have up to 18 hours of battery life, and five minutes of charging in their case can amount to one hour of playback.

If you’ve yet to put much thought into your headphones of choice, you won’t run out of options to choose from, even if you aren’t a Beats enthusiast. Nothing, the trendy phone manufacturer, is one example of a company that has taken the plunge into the audio market – it recently launched the latest iteration of its Nothing Ear (a) earbuds, promising everything from noise cancelation to 10 hours of battery life. To that extent, do your homework before spending your hard-earned cash on new headphones.