Beats Solo 3 $99 $179 Save $80 A great pair of headphones that packs great sound and comfort that now comes in at its lowest price to date at just $99. $99 at Walmart

The Beats Solo 3 are a great pair of headphones that won't break the bank. Not only do you get a sleek design, but you also get impressive sound quality here as well. Furthermore, the battery life is excellent, providing up to 40 hours of use on a single charge, which makes them great for travel. Now, normally, these headphones will cost anywhere from $179 to $199 depending on where you're buying them from.

And while that isn't a bad price for great headphones, we often like to try to find deals that will have a big impact on your wallet, saving you as much as possible. Which is why this deal for the Beats Solo 3 from Walmart is one that you won't want to miss as it knocks the price down to just $99, which is 45% off the retailer's original price.

What's great about the Beats Solo 3 headphones?

So, the first thing to know is that you're going to get some excellent quality sound here with the Beats Solo 3. And the construction is actually quite good as well, with a majority of the outer shell being made of plastic that provides excellent durability as well. These headphones have an on-ear design, which is meant to place the ear cups directly on the ears. This style is really going to be about preference, with some liking the design, while others finding it uncomfortable after some hours of use.

If you've never used a pair of on-ear headphones, we recommend heading to a local store first to try these on and see how they fit. Of course, you're going to get wireless use, along with a wired option if you're using a device that only has a 3.5mm audio jack. When using the headphones wirelessly, you can expect up to 40 hours of use with a single charge, which should be more than enough for most users. Furthermore, there's a quick charge feature that will allow you to gain three hours of use from a 15-minute charge.

The headphones can also be used for calls and online meetings, with the ability to take calls and control your music with the built-in controls. Overall, these are a great pair of headphones that won't break the bank. Just be sure to pick them up while they are still $99, because at this price, the deal won't last long. And if you're still on the fence, you can also check out some of our earbuds recommendations as well.