If it's audio deals you're after this week, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has plenty of offers for those looking to get a good price on headphones or earbuds. There's a wide selection of Prime Day headphone deals to check out right now, but if you're after a pair of Beats headphones or earbuds specifically, you'll be happy to know you've got your pick of a few deals.

With discounts on some of the best wireless headphones by Beats and decent offers on their top wireless earbuds, Amazon's October Prime Day sale is an excellent opportunity to pick up a pair of either while saving a bit of cash. Deals of up to $100 off the Beats Solo3 headphones and $150 off the Beats Studio Buds mean you're getting the lowest prices these models have seen in some time.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones

A top choice for audiophiles, the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones deliver impressive sound quality and battery life for the price. Normally going for $350, these mid-ranged cans feature high-quality noise cancelation, personalized spatial audio, lossless UCB-C audio, and up to 40 hours of use on a single charge. While they may be Apple-owned, they work flawlessly with Android thanks to simple one-touch pairing capabilities and a slew of Android-native features.

Beats Studio Pro Best value $180 $350 Save $170 Offering some of the best sound quality and performance from Beats, the Studio Pro deliver an impressive level of quality and performance for the price. Whether you're taking calls during work hours or kicking back after a long day with your favorite tunes, the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are a top contender for some of the best cans on the market in this price range.

Beats Studio Buds Wireless Earbuds

Prefer earbuds to headphones? The Beats Studio Buds offer much of what the Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones do, including high-quality active noise cancelation (ANC) and Beats' custom acoustic platform to deliver high-quality audio playback, only in a more active-friendly in-ear design. The battery life is significantly less at 8 hours per charge (up to 24 hours total with the charging case). However, these buds feature an IPX4 water-resistant design, making them a solid choice for workout earbuds.

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Great for both Apple and Android users, the Beats Studio Buds are an excellent set of wireless earbuds for day-to-day use. They offer impressive sound quality and battery life for the price and work well for music playback and calling. Plus, the active noise cancellation is pretty darn good compared to other options in this price range.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Built with Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, the Beats Solo3 offer a great balance of sound quality and battery life for the price. While not quite as good as the Beats Studio Pro headphones in terms of performance, the Solo3 headphones support spatial audio for more immersive sound in games and music and sport an impressive 40-hour battery life. The design, however, is great for those who need something comfortable for longer use during the day.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 With a much more affordable price tag than the premium Beats Studio Pro, the Solo3 headphones deliver a solid middle ground for those who want something good, but don't want to break the bank to get it. Featuring spatial audio support and a whopping 40 hours of battery life, the Beats Solo3 offer immersive, high-quality audio playback at a wonderful price.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are a decent step up from the Beats Studio Buds in terms of sound quality, running on Apple's H1 chip to deliver a more nuanced level of detail alongside spatial audio support. The battery life is also a touch better, offering 9 hours of listening time on a single charge (plus 24 hours with the charging case). However, while they sound great for the price, the over-ear design of these earbuds may not be ideal for everyone.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $150 $250 Save $100 Offering a flexible ear-clip design, the Powerbeats Pro earbuds offer great sound quality and a secure fit. They're great for workouts and exercise. However, the over-ear design may not be for everyone. That said, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better set of buds at this price.

With some of these deals at their best prices in months, Amazon's sale is an excellent opportunity for smart shoppers to get ahead of Black Friday sales. It's highly unlikely that these prices will go any lower in the coming weeks, so you shouldn't wait for Black Friday to start your holiday shopping.