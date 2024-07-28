Beats by Dr. Dre immediately makes people think of deep bass and skull-rattling sound. The Apple-owned company gave us earbuds, headphones, and, ten years ago, speakers in the form of the original Beats Pill. Well, the Pill is back, and it is louder and bolder than ever. It features a solid design and room-filling bass. The speaker also packs some handy features that make it easy to use and can even set the neighborhood dogs barking.

Beats Pill (2024) 6.5 / 10 The 2024 Beats Pill is an iPhone-centric upgrade with smarter features, perfect for Apple users. It still boasts that signature Beats bass, when it connects. Pros Amazing bass

Deep lows and clear, crisp highs

Design looks good anywhere

Great battery life Cons Some connectivity issues

Needs to be kept down low for best results

iPhone-centric

Price, availability, and specs

The 2024 Beats Pill is available for $150 from Apple, Best Buy, and Amazon. It comes in a standard Matter Black, but if you want a little color, it also comes in Champagne Gold and Statement Red.

What’s good about the Beats Pill?

Amazing build quality and bass you can feel in your gut

Right off the bat, I need to mention the Beats Pill's build quality. The speaker feels like a premium device. The first thing I noticed when I lifted the device was its weight. This is a hefty boy but in a good way. It weighs 24 ounces, which is nearly 2 pounds. And two-thirds of the Pill is covered in non-slip silicone material. This combination of weight and rubbery over-molding means the speaker won’t be slipping off shelves or poolside deck tables.

This rubbery material covers the row of buttons along the top that are difficult to see, at least on the black model; they don’t light up. The buttons are rounded and only slightly protrude from the speaker. Pressing the right button is a matter of developing muscle memory more than intuition.

This new Pill retains the shape of the original, which is an easy (pill-shaped) form factor that'll fit almost anywhere. I tried placing it around my home to see how the aesthetic worked, and it looked natural everywhere.

Portability is where the Beats Pill (2024) shines. There’s a thick lanyard attached to the right side. I carried the Pill by the lanyard around my neighborhood and came away feeling confident that it wouldn’t detach or break. It’s fairly comfortable to hold, even considering the speaker's weight. I give this new Pill two thumbs up for build quality.

Beats is known for focusing on skull-rattling bass, and the 2024 Beats Pill does not disappoint. I tried a variety of musical genres. But for the real test, I chose the greatest bass-stomping EDM song ever made: Satisfaction by Benny Benassi. I could feel the bass in my chest stanging near the speaker, but the effect dropped off when I stepped a few feet away. It also had less of a bass effect when I placed it on the top of my bookshelf, about five and a half feet up. The speaker has a 20-degree tilt, so I suppose any squirrels hiding in my attic got the full effect.

The overall sound quality was decent, no matter where I placed the speaker. The highs were clear and crisp, and the bass didn’t overpower them. I cranked the volume up high, and the speaker kept pace. There was no crackling or distortion. It sounded best when placed down low, such as on an end table or desk.

I took this speaker to the park and cranked Satisfaction to hear how it sounded outdoors. The quality was impressive, even without walls to amplify the acoustics. I didn’t get that gut-punching bass effect I felt indoors, but it didn’t sound tinny or muffled. It was well-balanced and loud. I received some stares from people walking by, and a dog started barking somewhere in the distance, so I turned it down. This test was a success.

The Beats Pill has a few other tricks up its sleeve. Tapping the power button three times provides access to your phone’s voice assistant. It worked with Siri on my iPhone and Google Assistant on my Android.

The Pill works for voice calls, too. Beats claims it has intelligent noise controls to eliminate background noise during calls. I called my friend with it, and he said he couldn’t hear anything but me talking; however, he did hear my kids hooting and hollering in the background, so I’m not sure what to make of that.

I also love that I can plug my phone or laptop directly into the back of the speaker thanks to its USB-C port. So, a phone can be charged, or the attached device can control the speaker.

Even the battery life on this speaker is great. In the week that I spent testing it, I never charged it. I didn’t use it 24/7, but I did use it daily, and not once did I worry about battery life. I should mention that I could see the Pill’s remaining battery on my iPhone, but not on my Android.

What’s bad about the Beats Pill?

One word: connectivity