Sometimes, after a long week or hard day, you need to let loose, which means cranking up the jams and really enjoying your tunes. While you can do this with a great pair of headphones or earbuds, there's nothing that really matches the feeling of listening to your music through speakers. Now, we know that a traditional speaker setup can be cumbersome and expensive, which is why we think a portable speaker is going to be a great alternative.

And while there are plenty of great portable speakers to choose from, the Beats Pill is going to be a model that delivers, with its compact size and big sound. And while it's normally priced at $150, it can now be had for much less, with a $50 discount that drops the price to $99.99. Although the discount might not seem that steep, this is the best price we've seen on this model to date, which makes it a great deal.

What's great about the Beats Pill portable speaker?

You have to hand it to Beats because the Pill portable speaker looks really good. The brand didn't go over the top when it comes to the design, keeping things incredibly simple, which makes it seamlessly blend in with any environment. When it comes to the physical hardware, the speaker packs one elongated woofer and a tweeter that combine to produce big sound that's also quite crisp.

In our review, we praised the speaker for its great audio, with deep bass that was amazing and crisp highs that really provide a great listening experience. We also loved the design, and the battery life was absolutely phenomenal, with the unit providing up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. Of course, this isn't just a speaker that can be used inside your home, but it can also be used outdoors without any issues thanks to its IP67 rating.

And while this speaker is great as a solo unit, you can also take things to another level by pairing it with another Beats Pill for a totally new experience. For the most part, it's a pretty good product that's easy to use and offers a lot of bang for your buck. Of course, there are a lot of different portable speaker options, but we think this one is a solid buy if you're looking for something powerful, capable, and compact.