Apple isn't known for selling products that play too nicely with anything but each other, and that's especially true when we're talking about Android. For Beats audio gear, at least, the situation's starting to improve a little, and with the Studio Buds supporting Android Fast Pair, you could check battery levels or even locate missing buds. But now Apple is seriously upgrading just how much Android users can do with this hardware, including support for tracking directly through the Beats app.

If you want to track down your misplaced Beats, you'll now be able to go into the app and look for the new "Locate my Beats" feature (via The Verge). This will let you track the Studio Buds, the Fit Pro, and other earbuds/headphones/speakers supported by the app. We've previously complained that the Beats app is mostly useless, but this sounds like one feature that will likely be genuinely useful for Android users, and further expands on its platform agnosticism by letting more non-Apple folks have a fuller set of options.

The app is also getting a home screen widget, allowing you to quickly visualize your battery life and switch between listening modes (like noise-canceling and transparency) without needing to access the main app.

This new support arrives alongside the Beats Studio Buds debuting in three additional colors — blue, gray, and pink join the existing red, black, and white options. All three new products will be available for purchase from Apple at the same $150 price point as the existing color options and will be split across third-party retailers: Amazon gets gray, Best Buy has blue, and Target's where to find pink.

If you want to pick up the new Studio Buds color options, they'll be available for purchase starting April 13. As for the option to locate your earbuds, be on the lookout for an app update on its way soon.

