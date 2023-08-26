Long before there was Beats, there was Dr. Dre — world-renowned record producer and rapper, CEO of Aftermath Records, founder of Death Row Records, and the list goes on and on. Needless to say, he knew a little about music. So when he founded Beats in 2006 with the intention of improving audio quality in speakers and headphones, he hit the nail on the head. Beats has consistently delivered great sound to listeners all across the world since then, and it isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Whether you’re new to the brand or loyal to it, you’ll want to check out this deal on Amazon that brings eight different Beats headphones in several color options down to just a fraction of their retail prices. Most notable out of the deal lineup are the new Beats Studio Pro and the Studio Buds+, now to down to just $250 and $130, respectively.

Source: Amazon Beats Studio Pro $250 $350 Save $100 The new Beats Studio Pro features an impressive 40-hour battery life and improved audio. The model also has personalized spatial audio, USB-C lossless audio, and both Apple and Android compatibility. Save $100 on it at Amazon now and get it for just $250. $250 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds Plus $130 $170 Save $40 These headphones not only look cool, but they sound great. They were recently-released and are now down to one of the best prices we will see them at this year. Grab a pair now, before it's too late. $130 at Amazon

Why buy Beats on Amazon now?

You’ll save up to $181 on a whole range of Beats products, from models like the Fit Pro that’s been on the market for a while to newer ones like the Studio Buds+ and the Studio Pro. Here’s a full list of what’s on sale, and for how much:

For those looking for comfortable over-the-ear headphones with premium audio quality, check out the new Beats Studio Pro, down to just $250 from $350. This is the lowest price seen on Amazon, and we’re unsure when it’ll drop again to such affordable levels. With 40 hours of battery life (yes, 40 hours) and compatibility with Android devices, these headphones have enhanced features to create a 360-degree listening experience.

Also, new to the market are the Studio Buds+. These earbuds came out in June and are now discounted by $40. They build on the success of the classic Studio Buds, which made it to our list of best wireless earbuds this year. Even though the Studio Buds are discounted by $50 during this sale (bringing them down to just $100) getting this newer and improved version for just $30 more is not a bad idea.

We noted some of the improvements made in Plus after testing the product and found key differences that we liked. Beats significantly improved battery life with larger cells in the earbuds themselves and the charging case, allowing up to 9 hours of playtime per charge. Alongside longer listening times, Beats improved its audio experience with better active noise-canceling and transparency mode performance. The most notable feature of these headphones might be the transparent case option that they come in (traditional black and ivory options are on sale too).

There’s no shortage of color options in the deals offered here, especially in other models like the Fit Pro and the Studio Buds. The Fit Pro comes in tidal blue, stone purple, volt yellow, coral pink, moon, Beats white, Beats black, and sage gray. For the Barbie-obsessed, check out the sunset pink Beats Studio Buds for $100. Other colors include red, white, moon gray, and black.