Beats Fit Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Beats Fit pro wireless earbuds have a fun, bass-forward sound, and excellent ANC and transparency modes. They don't offer any Android-specific features, but that may be something buyers can overlook at this price. $160 at Amazon

Ring in the new year with deep bass and up to six hours of listening time with this deal on the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. Their sweat and water resistance mean they can hold up against intense yard work, or long workout sessions and their active noise cancelation will let you tune out the background noise anywhere, from subways to airplanes. Today, they are back down to their Cyber Monday sale price of just $160.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro

If you have an iPhone, or are buying these for someone who does, it's an easy sell. The Fit Pros offer some great features specific to Apple's handset such as auto-switching, which is similar to Android Fast Pair, audio sharing, and spatial audio. You're essentially getting AirPods in a sportier-looking package.

As for Android users, there is still plenty to love here. As aforementioned, the Fit Pros offer up to six hours of listening time per charge, with ANC on, and they are good for a total of 24 hours with the included charging case. They also have great active noise cancelation. In our review, Taylor noted that they offer some of the best ANC and transparency you'll find in premium earbuds. Add in the IPX4 rating, which means they are resistant to sweat and splashes of water, USB-C charging, and stabilizing fins that ensure a secure fit, and you have yourself a solid pair of workout-friendly earbuds.

The biggest caveat for us has always been the hefty $200 price tag, which gets alleviated quite a bit with today's $40 discount. If you're in the market at all for sporty wireless earbuds, with a bass-friendly sound, the Beats Fit Pros are worth considering at this price.