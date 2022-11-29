Beats Fit Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds sound great and have excellent noise transparency. They lack any major Android-specific features, but at this price, that may be something buyers can overlook. $160 Amazon $160 Best Buy

The fantastic earbud discounts continue to flow on Cyber Monday, with our latest deal focusing on this Beats offer. For the shopping holiday, the Apple-owned headphone maker is dropping the price of its popular Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds by $40. The Fit Pros sound great, have excellent ANC (active noise cancellation), and they are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for intense yard work or long workouts.

Why you should buy the Beats Fit Pro

Beats' reputation for overdoing the bass in its headphones is well-known throughout the audio space, but that's not the case here. In our review, we noted that the Fit Pro earbuds sound amazing, and there were similar sentiments across the industry. The sound is still bass-forward, mind you, but it's not overdone to the point of annoyance.

Another area these headphones excel in is the ANC. Going back to our review, Taylor said it was "some of the best" ANC he'd ever experienced in earbuds. He also really liked the Transparency tech, which is Beats' feature that allows background noise into the earbuds when you're speaking or when you need to be more aware of your surroundings.

If there's a sticking point for the Beats Fit Pros, it's the lack of any Android-specific features. These earbuds were clearly made with iPhone users in mind. They have Apple's H1 chip, which supports fast pairing, automatic switching between Apple devices, and audio sharing with other H1 headphones. They also feature Spatial Audio with dynamic head-tracking for immersive audio, and Siri can be called up on demand.

If you're an iPhone owner and dislike the white-tailed design of the AirPods, the Beats Fit Pros should be at the top of your list. And as for Android owners, if you need a good pair of workout earbuds or just want good, bass-forward sound, today's sale price should be enough to overlook any flaws. If the Beats' aren't for you, there are more Cyber Monday audio deals to consider.