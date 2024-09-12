Beats Fit Pro $160 $200 Save $40 The Beat Fit Pro wireless earbuds are great for the gym or jogging, with a quality ANC that punches above its weight. These are great earbuds at $200, which means grabbing them on sale is an even better deal. $160 at Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro offer all-day comfort thanks to their wingtip design that ensures a comfy and secure fit. While they normally retail for $200, they are currently on sale for $160, which is 20% off the retail price. Of course, they support Android, as well as iOS, and even work with the Beats app on Android so that you can dial in your preferences while keeping your firmware up to date. You can even use the app to test your fit to ensure the best sound possible. Nifty.

What's great about the Beats Fit Pro?

As our review mentions, the Beats Fit Pro offer tons of bass, which is expected from the Beats brand. On top of great bass, you get quality ANC to ensure the only sounds you hear are the tunes coming from your buds. Call quality is excellent, the mic is clear, and the transparency mode will impress even the hardcore audiophiles out there, allowing your music to shine as you hold conversations.

Keep in mind there are extra features for those using iOS that Android users will miss out on, like Apple's head tracking that simulates surround sound. There is no wireless charging either, but at the current sale price, that is much less an issue than if these were sold at retail. But no earbuds are perfect, so it's best to jump on sales to snag buds that offer the specific features you require. And if you require wireless earbuds that offer great bass, excellent ANC, with a slick transparency mode that makes it easy to listen to music while conversing, then you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than today's sale on the Beats Fit Pro, which are some of the best buds around.