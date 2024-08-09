This post is sponsored by Beatbot. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

Nothing beats an early morning swim to get charged up for the day ahead. Or a leisurely evening dip to unwind in your calm and clean pool. And you'll never get enough of the fun poolside parties with family and friends.

However, keeping your pool clean and hygienic is expensive and demands time and hard work.

It's a job for a technologically advanced and high-performing robotic pool cleaner. However, many robotic skimmers today are ineffective in cleaning efficiency, coverage, and obstacle handling. Plus, they lack intelligent features and are low on durability and reliability.

The revolutionary Beatbot iSkim Ultra changes this disappointing scenario by redefining pool care with its effortless maintenance, futuristic technology, and empowering features.

Beatbot needs no introduction for discerning pool owners worldwide. Founded by industry experts with a mission to make robotic pool cleaners as intelligent as smart home robots, Beatbot is the brand behind the most innovative robotic pool cleaners. Featured as one of the weirdest gadgets at CES 2024, Beatbot's AquaAense Pro made a splash as the world's first all-in-one intelligent pool cleaning robot.

The all-new Beatbot iSkim Ultra is the world's first intelligent robotic pool skimmer with ultra cleaning and control performance. An innovation born from real insights of extensive worldwide research, it overcomes the problems and challenges of millions of pool owners, especially those with larger pools in areas prone to frequent debris accumulation, such as near trees or windy regions.

Explore the empowering features of the Beatbot iSkim Ultra and discover what makes it perfect for your pool.

A path-breaking combination of a premium functional design and cutting-edge technology, the Beatbot iSkim Ultra makes pool skimming effortless. This revolutionary robot scans your pool layout, cleans and clarifies the water surface, thoroughly cleans edges and corners, and can be parked along a pool wall after cleaning. It adapts to most pool shapes and materials like vinyl, fiberglass, and ceramic.

1. Automatic and natural ClearWater™ clarification system

Regular robotic skimmers clean. Beatbot iSkim Ultra also clarifies your pool water as it cleans with Beatbot's proprietary ClearWater™ Clarification System. An industry-exclusive feature, this revolutionary, natural clarification system lets you enjoy every swim in the goodness of crystal-clear water.

The ClearWater™ Clarification System uses a 300ml clarifying agent kit that fits within the Beatbot iSkim Ultra. As the robot cleans your pool, it dispenses an eco-friendly clarifier made from recycled crab shells to clarify the pool water and keep its visibility crystal-clear.

This unique system effectively and quickly removes dirt, oils, and metal residues, preventing scum buildup and discoloration. Start or schedule this automatic purification with a tap or touch on the Beatbot mobile app or a single touch on the robot.

What's also cool is that one 300ml clarifying kit comes in the box, and you can clean around 90,000 gallons of water with it. With weekly use, the kit lasts about a month, and you can purchase more kits separately.

2. Ultimate cleaning and scheduling control

The intuitive and user-friendly Beatbot mobile app gives complete control of the Beatbot iSkim Ultra in your hands.

You get a real-time remote control for precise and efficient cleaning sessions. So, you can navigate the robot, adjust its speed, activate water clarification and dispensing with just one click, or schedule clarification and cleaning times according to your preferences. When not cleaning, park your robot along a pool wall with a click.

Moreover, with an in-built voice broadcast, the iSkim Ultra gives you real-time updates on its status, current operations, and any issues encountered. Experience pool maintenance routines that are engaging, enjoyable, and seamless.

This empowering experience also keeps you updated with real-time monitoring of environmental and water temperatures, cleaning progress, and solar charging and battery levels. Plus, over-the-air software updates ensure your iSkim Ultra is updated to perform at its optimal levels.

3. Advanced path optimization and precise cleaning

The iSkim Ultra offers AI-enabled adaptive path optimization and precise surface and edge cleaning.

First, it scans your pool layout and environment precisely. Then, it sets the most efficient path plan with its industry-leading array of 20 high-perception sensors, including pioneering tri-ultrasonic technology and a high-performance six-axis IMU.

The 20 sensors of iSkim Ultra allow it to see, scan, and understand your pool environment and convey the data to the robot's brain: the Beatbot OS. Using two above-water sensors, it plans precise obstacle avoidance and navigation and one underwater sensor for precise edge and corner detection and debris removal.

Unlike regular robot skimmers that move randomly over the pool and take longer to clean, the iSkim Ultra moves over an S-shaped cleaning path to efficiently clean the entire water surface. Moving up and down along this S path, the robot ensures thorough coverage, cleaning every part of your pool. It also cleans pool edges precisely, including the corners, to keep your pool spotless and hygienic.

4. Unparalleled cleaning efficiency and obstacle-handling

The iSkim Ultra sports an industry-first seven-motor system for exceptional skimming power and efficiency, enabling precise edge and surface debris cleaning and automatic clarification.

This advanced motor system includes ceramic-bearing propulsion motors for reliable operation and long-lasting performance. The other low-speed, high-torque side brush motors thoroughly clean the pool edges and water surface.

Moreover, Beatbot's self-developed advanced algorithms enable advanced obstacle avoidance and extrication with anti-collision systems, empowering the iSkim Ultra to effortlessly navigate pools while reducing interruptions and entanglements, even in tight spaces.

5. Effective debris removal with dual-side and front roller brushes

Another industry-first in the iSkim Ultra is its dual-side brushes and an extra-large front roller brush. You'll appreciate their effectiveness once you command the robot to clean your pool.

With a 93mm diameter and 16 individual bristles, the dual-side brushes create a water flow to gather debris towards the center. Then, the extra-long 265mm front roller brush sweeps the debris into the spacious 9L anti-spill filter basket.

With these brushes working together, you can enjoy thorough cleaning and coverage. And you can easily detach them for maintenance and cleaning.

6. Extra-large 9L filter basket with one-touch debris release

Be it heavy debris and large or small leaves, the iSkim Ultra can handle it with its industry-leading 9L filter basket. So even pool owners with larger pools can achieve thorough cleaning through extended uninterrupted sessions, accommodating up to 400-800 medium-sized leaves of 6-10cm.

iSkim Ultra's high-resistance nylon filter basket captures debris of all sizes, while the innovative anti-spill design prevents debris spillage, ensuring reliable performance.

Enjoy easy, fast, and mess-free disposal after cleaning with the handy one-touch release mechanism that fully opens the basket with one click.

7. 24/7 cleaning with powerful 24W solar panel

The iSkim Ultra will free you from the hassle of cleaning your pool and charging your robotic skimmer.

It comes with the industry's largest high-power 24W overhead solar panel, complemented by SolarTrack™ light energy tracking for optimizing performance and efficiency under sunlight conditions. When the battery level drops during insufficient sunlight, the iSkim Ultra initiates light-chasing to locate adequate sunlight for charging and resumes cleaning once it has enough battery power. You can leave the iSkim Ultra in the pool and let the solar panel keep it charged.

After sunset, at night, or in cloudy weather, you can enjoy uninterrupted cleaning thanks to the robotic skimmer industry's most powerful 10,000mAh battery.

Besides solar power, iSkim comes with a pioneering magnetic wireless charger. Automatic alignment ensures the charging contact sticks wirelessly to the iSkim Ultra's sealed charging dock. It's handy and safer, eliminating the risks of overheating, short circuits, shocks, and fire hazards due to water ingress.

With a fast 5-hour charging time for both solar and magnetic wireless charging, enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions 24/7.

8. Stay worry-free with a 2-year warranty and 14 certifications

Upgrade to the Beatbot iSkim Ultra revolution to keep your pool ultra-clean, 24/7.

You get a trustworthy 2-year Beatbot warranty on the whole machine, double the industry standard, assuring you of iSkim Ultra's unmatched durability.

The robust iSkim Ultra is built from high-performance ASA materials boasting anti-exposure and anti-high temperature properties, and resistance to deformation and color change over long-term use. Plus, it is scratch-resistant, IP68-rated for waterproofing, and sports UV protection.

Plus, jam-resistant roller brushes ensure smooth operation and easy maintenance, and the six guidance protective wheels prevent collision damage and enhance maneuverability. It adapts to most pool shapes and will be perfect for your pool as well.

Moreover, the iSkim Ultra has undergone rigorous testing and quality control, over 200 related tests, guaranteeing durable performance. A performance ably complemented by 14 industry-leading safety and environmental certifications for lasting peace of mind.

9. Gold winner of 2024 Muse Design Awards

An awe-inspiring combination of sophisticated style and futuristic technology, Beatbot iSkim Ultra is a Gold Winner of the prestigious 2024 Muse Design Awards. Its all-around streamlined design blends in with your contemporary pool while the robust construction withstands all weather conditions.

