This post is sponsored by Beatbot. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

It's great having a pool at home to enjoy with loved ones or unwind after a long day. However, maintaining its clear and safe waters is a laborious and lengthy chore. But not if you own a quality robotic pool cleaner, like a Beatbot.

Preferred by discerning homeowners worldwide, Beatbot has revolutionized pool cleaning with its path-breaking and award-winning robots. The innovative brand is back with the future of smart pool cleaning with the AquaSense 2 Series, Beatbot's most advanced robotic cleaners.

The AquaSense 2 Series made a big splash at its CES 2025 launch with their enhanced intelligence, precision, and cleaning prowess. The series comprises the AquaSense 2, AquaSense 2 Pro, and AquaSense 2 Ultra, three future-forward robotic cleaners designed for next-level pool care.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra: World's first AI-powered 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Upgrade to the future of smart, safe, and effortless pool cleaning with the AquaSense 2 Ultra. The world's first AI-powered robotic pool cleaner with HybridSense™ technology, this revolutionary robot maps your pool completely to cover and clean every spot. See at Beatbot See at Amazon

The flagship robot of the AquaSense 2 series, the Ultra is a master of cleaning precision, sporting exclusive tech like HybridSense™ Pool Mapping with AI Camera.

HybridSense™ Pool Mapping with AI camera

The AquaSense 2 Ultra features an advanced front-facing AI camera with an innovative combination of infrared and ultrasonic sensors to detect debris and identify platforms. So, no matter the size or shape of your pool, this unique HybridSense™ AI Pool Mapping system will navigate precisely and efficiently tackle the pool.

AquaSense 2 Ultra maps your pool, plans the path for obstacle avoidance, and ensures unparalleled cleaning with complete coverage, even if designed in a free-flowing shape.

Plus, you will experience smooth and thorough cleaning owing to the 4-core cortex-A7 1.8GHz processor that ensures real-time decision-making and adaptation.

5-in-1 cleaning: Surface, waterline, floor, walls, water clarification

All you need is AquaSense 2 Ultra, a single device to keep your pool and its areas clean, hygienic, and safe. Its versatile 5-in-1 cleaning system can handle floors, walls, the waterline, and the water surface. Plus, it also clarifies the water.

You and your family can enjoy diving into a pool that is always clean, as the AquaSense 2 Ultra targets small particles by coagulating them before capture. This master cleaning robot automatically adjusts to the shapes, sizes, and angles of your pool walls to remove stubborn dirt from walls and keep them clean. AquaSense 2 Utra is also powered and programmed to climb and scale walls to keep the waterlines pristine.

Moreover, it covers every inch of the pool floor and deep cleans, leaving no residue behind. The pool surface stays clean too, with the AquaSense 2 Ultra gliding across to detect and quickly capture floating debris.

Advanced AI cruise debris detection

Trust AquaSense 2 Ultra to keep your pool in perfect condition. Its advanced camera has an extended range of 20 - 59 inches to detect dirt, debris, and objects like leaves. The AI and camera sensors target dirt and debris in real-time while the robot cruises along the pool waters.

With this intelligent AI at work, you can maintain your pool efficiently. You can control the cleaning with a tap on the user-friendly Beatbot app.

Moreover, AquaSense 2 Ultra makes pool cleaning a seamless experience and sets you free to do what you love with revolutionary features and innovations. You can enjoy superior surface cleaning thanks to the dual-side brush system and advanced water surface remote control that cleans thoroughly, leaving no debris behind. You can guide the cleaner via the Beatbot app to target and easily clean specific areas.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro: Industry-leading 5-in-1 cleaning robot that maximizes cleaning coverage

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro Integrating five specialized functions, the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro ensures comprehensive cleaning by covering every detail of your pool. This intelligent robot sets you free and does it all: scrubbing fine particles and stubborn stains on surfaces and waterlines and cleaning the pool floor and walls. See at Beatbot $2499 at Amazon

The AquaSense 2 Pro also sports many innovations of the flagship AquaSense 2 Ultra at a more affordable price. Enjoy professional pool cleaning, from top to bottom with its unique 5-in-1 cleaning system. It ensures your pool is spotless with minimal effort to keep you worry-free.

AquaSense 2 Pro keeps the water surface, waterline, floor, and walls pristine. And its skin-safe and eco-friendly ClearWater™ Natural Clarification keeps the water clean and clear.

Full coverage path optimization with 22 sensors

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro delivers efficient cleaning with simple operation.

Beatbot's proprietary CleverNav™ Advanced Navigation and SonicSense™ ultrasonic technology precisely scans your pool. These futuristic innovations ensure precise cleaning with no overlapping of areas. This advanced navigation system guarantees full coverage with fewer spots missed.

SonicSense™ features 22 high-performance sensors, including two ultrasonic sensors for unparalleled precision, while CleverNav™ ensures intelligent path optimization.

Moreover, AquaSense 2 Pro sports a submarine propulsion system powered by nine powerful motors for precise and versatile movement.

Equipped with a powerful 13,400mAh battery, AquaSense 2 Pro lets you clean the water surface continuously for 11 hours, 5-hour continuous cleaning of the pool floor, and 5 hours for walls and waterline cleaning.

The robot has a separate wireless charging dock, a thoughtful feature common to all three Aqua Sense 2 robotic cleaners that makes them safer than the regular cleaning robots available today. Instead of plugging the robot into a wall socket, just place it in the dock to charge it.

Armored with a durable automotive-grade IMR coating, AquaSense 2 Pro will offer you years of hassle-free pool maintenance.

Beatbot AquaSense 2: World's first 3-in-1 robot cleaner with water surface parking

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Beatbot AquaSense 2 makes pool cleaning a breeze with innovative tech like Water Surface Parking with App-Controlled Retrieval, Double Scrubbing for Stubborn Waterline Stains, and Smart Navigation with 16 Sensors. See at Beatbot $1499 at Amazon

Beatbot AquaSense 2 sets a new standard of effortless maintenance with its Smart Surface Parking and one-touch app retrieval. Unlike regular cleaning robots, AquaSense 2 parks and floats on the water surface when low on battery or after completing its cleaning task. Then, with just a tap on the Beatbot app, you can get it to the pool's edge and pick it up to clean the debris or put it in its charging dock.

Moreover, its 16-sensor smart navigation combined with an efficient 200W brushless main pump motor ensures complete coverage. And the 10,000mAh high-capacity battery lets you clean the pool floor continuously for up to four hours.

AquaSense 2 helps you keep the pool floor, walls, and waterlines pristine and hygienic for years to come.

Upgrade to next-level pool care with the Beatbot AquaSense 2 Series

If your pool is your pride and the favorite family fun spot, an AquaSense 2 robotic cleaner would be a perfect device to keep it clean and pristine.

Enjoy hassle-free pool care without a worry with Beatbot's 3-year warranty that includes a full replacement. All three AquaSense 2 robotic cleaners are equipped with an ergonomic Cordless Charging Dock, that significantly reduces the risk of water ingress.

Bring home smarter, safer, and proven pool care with the Beatbot AquaSense 2 series.