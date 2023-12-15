Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Up to $200 enhanced trade-in values $240 $300 Save $60 Samsung's knocking $60 off in instant savings for everyone, but it's the trade-in enhancements that take the Galaxy Watch 6 down to impulse buy territory. No matter your old smartwatch's age or condition, Samsung will give you $50, but if it's an old Galaxy Watch 2-5, you can get up to $200 off, which makes the Watch 6 an instant upgrade. From $40 at Samsung (with trade-in)

While this deal was $10 better back during Black Friday, we're happy to see one of the best Android smartwatch deals you can buy today return for all you last-minute shoppers. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is extra-bright, slim, and has a battery that can go up to two days before needing a charge — a feature I'm eternally grateful for if I forget to grab a shower charge it one chaotic morning — and it easily earns its $300 price tag. So how about getting it for 13% of the price? That's a goddamn steal.

Samsung is taking $60 off the Galaxy Watch 6 — $70 off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic — for everyone, whether you're trading in a watch or not. But if you're planning to buy the Galaxy Watch 6, you owe it to yourself to find some old busted smartwatch and trade it in, and if you already own a Galaxy Watch of some kind, now is the time to let it go and get the new one. No matter what smartwatch, no matter what condition, Samsung will give you a $50 trade-in credit for it. If you have a Galaxy Watch, these numbers get even higher:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $200 credit + $60 instant savings = $40 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $200 credit + $60 instant savings = $40 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $150 credit + $60 instant savings = $90 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $125 credit + $60 instant savings = $115 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: $125 credit + $60 instant savings = $115 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: $125 credit + $60 instant savings = $115 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch: $100 credit + $60 instant savings = $140 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: $100 credit + $60 instant savings = $140 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Gear S3: $100 credit + $60 instant savings = $140 Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Gear Fit2: $75 credit + $60 instant savings = $165 Galaxy Watch 6

If you have an Apple Watch Series 8, you can even get the Watch 6 for free, but unless you just jumped the fence from Apple to Android, I don't see this being a common occurrence. For those of you still holding on to a Galaxy Watch Active from 2019 — or a Gear Fit2 from freaking 2016 — this is a no-brainer upgrade, but even if you're rocking a Galaxy Watch 5, you should probably take advantage and upgrade. Yes, seriously. In fact, even if you don't currently have one, I'd almost argue it's worth it to buy Walmart's $99 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal and then turn around and put it towards the Watch 6 to get that extra $100 in trade-in value.

Why you should absolutely upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 6

If you're rocking a Galaxy Watch 4 or a Watch 4 Classic, the Galaxy Watch 6 has a significantly longer battery life, more than twice the maximum screen brightness, more durable Sapphire Crystal Glass, a flatter design to the BIA sensor that should help it better keep in contact with your wrist, and smoother overall performance, thanks to a newer chipset and more memory. Even if your watch is still in perfect condition, after two years of constant battery cycling, it's time to upgrade.

I could understand the apprehension of Galaxy Watch 5 owners spending $90 to trade up when the Galaxy Watch 5 and 6 are strikingly similar. If you do, though, you'll get double the screen brightness and a larger touchscreen in the same size watch with the Galaxy Watch 6 — the screen bezels shrank this year — as well as the smoother performance of a newer chipset and 2GB of RAM instead of 1.5GB.

Regardless of the generation, the biggest reason to upgrade is the most basic: battery longevity. The Galaxy Watch 6 has a longer battery life and slightly faster recharging time, but, more importantly, it hasn't been run down every single day for the last year or two like the watch sitting on your wrist right now. Because smartwatch batteries are smaller and get run down more quickly than, say, a smartphone, the battery on a smartwatch can start dwindling more noticeably than it would on a one or two-year-old phone, and I had friends and coworkers upgrade their watch this holiday season simply to get the extra-bright screen and a fresh battery.

So, if you've been on the fence about upgrading to a new watch, quit fussing and treat yo' self! Santa says you deserve it; he just sent me a letter with some cookies saying so. And if you've been torn between the regular Galaxy Watch 6 and the 6 Classic, the 6 Classic is $70 off, meaning just add $90 to all these prices to upgrade to the Classic and that beautiful rotating bezel.