YouTube Rewind is the event people love to hate. Since 2010, the video service has highlighted some of its biggest creators and moments in a short recap. Originally a simple showcase for the year’s most popular videos, it quickly evolved into, well, the single most disliked video of all time. After taking 2020 off for pretty obvious reasons, YouTube has decided to call it quits on the series altogether.

This cancellation shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The vitriol surrounding 2018’s YouTube Rewind was unavoidable on places like Twitter and, of course, the video’s comment section. For its 2019 entry, the series returned to its roots, highlighting successful videos from independent creators along with music videos and “breakout” stars. No one really liked that effort either, so — perhaps inevitably — YouTube is washing its hands of the entire venture (via TubeFilter).

Of course, you’ll still be able to find this sort of year-in-review wrap-up if you know where to look. YouTube’s official statement highlights fan-made Rewind-style content from creators like MrBeast, and it’s encouraging others to take a crack at it — though it won’t be providing any financial backing, of course. That might sound like a challenge — “here, you do it” — but MrBeast’s 2020 upload managed to rack up 54 million views with 4.6 million likes, so clearly, succeeding in this genre is totally possible.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, all ten YouTube Rewind videos are still online. They’re a fun walk down memory lane if only to view how the company’s priorities have shifted over time. After all, it’s worth remembering Will Smith played a significant part in the 2018 fiasco. An independent creator, he is not.

