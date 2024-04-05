There are times when being attached to a highly regarded franchise is more of a problem than you'd expect, given the hefty standards of fans; Call of Duty Warzone is a textbook example. The FPS battle royalhas been critically panned on Steamby fans who feel it doesn't stack up to what was expected, given its subpar graphics, frequent crashes, aggressive monetization, and horrible interface. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the mobile port, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, has had an equally lousy reception on the Play Store, sitting at a pitiful 3.3 review score at the time of writing. Outside theoff-putting monetization features that plague Google's platform, the game is just an unremarkable battle royale with nothing special to set it above the rest.

I think it's safe to say we all need a refresher on the myriad of superior experiences out there,games that dominate the battle royale gameplay loopwith precision and creativity. These are our favorite battle royales on Android that leave Call of Duty Warzone Mobile in the dust.

Blood strike

Experiment and crush the competition

Close

In terms of gameplay, Blood Strike handles remarkably well for a touch interface shooter, with ample movement and combat inputs for the uninitiated and additional commands for the more seasoned players. The latest update optimized the crosshairs on a few weapon types and abilities, giving more incentive to experiment and make some interesting loadout calls in combat. Hero classes help to provide various edges in-game, from air strikes to poison clouds, keeping things interesting even when you're out of bullets. Said bullets and abilities come in handy through the app's excellent selection of game modes, including battle royale, search and destroy, gun game, team deathmatch, training range, and even more coming soon, as the game is actively developed.

While it sucks that the title lacks controller support right now, Blood Strike's touch interface works beautifully in its current build, and we can always hold out for future updates. Plus, the graphics are superb, and the performance is top-notch, two very important things COD Warzone Mobile failed to deliver.

PUBG Mobile

The original battle royale pioneer

Close

Arguably the progenitor of the modern battle royale experience, Player Unknowns Battleground (PUBG) shines in its fluid combat, in-depth weapon customization, and well-exploited popularity. The main game mode drops 100 players into one of several maps for a fight to the death, resulting in a mad dash to scrounge together as many resources as possible. Utilize the intuitive touch interface to traverse terrain and take out enemies quickly, whether you’re sniping from a distance or getting up close and personal. Using firearms optimally in the game will allow them to be upgraded with a wealth of customizations and cosmetics. The gameplay also extends beyond vanilla battle royale, which shakes up the core loop in interesting ways, from incentivizing cooperation in Domination to messing with weapon progression in the Gun game.

Despite the stiff competition from other battle royale apps like Fortnite, PUBG has maintained its well deserved popularity; still enjoying an awesome community and frequent patches, and this all comes down to the game remaining accessible and fun without relying on gimmicks.

Fortnite

The multimedia juggernaut

Close

By far one of the most popular battle royales, Fortnite exploded onto the scene and seemed to dominate the genre overnight with its tight combat, content-rich events, and endless customizations that range from sweet to ridiculous. Collaborations and cameos from popular media are so common as to be part of the base experience; there's always something new to try and content to experiment with, even if it's just to embrace the memes. One notable feature of Fortnite is its crafting system, which allows users to rapidly build structures at a moment's notice during a firefight, which grants a remarkable verticality to the ranged combat.

Since Epic's legal scuffle with Google and Apple has removed Fortnite from both stores, getting an official download of Fortnite on mobile is nowexclusive on Epic's site, which is annoying but worth sideloading.

APK on Epic Games: Download

Free fire

Fast-paced hectic action