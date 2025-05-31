While Android OEMs have been trying their best to cram in more battery into smartphones, and have even switched to different battery types like silicon-carbon batteries on the new OnePlus phones, Android users still complain about battery life. Battery is an even bigger issue on devices like foldable phones, which have not only one but two screens to power, with limited physical space to fit a battery.

The Razr (2025) is Motorola's latest flip-style foldable and comes with a 4,500 mAh cell. If you're frustrated with the battery experience on your Motorola foldable and want better performance, this guide shows how to improve the battery life of the Moto Razr 2025 so you won't face unnecessary drain.

6 Check what's draining your battery

Battery stats often reveal the real culprit