I have a fluffy, overstuffed chair in my library that's seen many, many hours of Steam Deck playtime. Wasting a snowy afternoon away with my fluffy chair, fluffier blanket, and fluffiest cat, Steam Deck in hand, is one of my favorite pastimes.

The power and capability of a gaming PC can't be denied, but handheld consoles are infinitely more portable and versatile. That's where docking stations, like the Baseus GamerX 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock, come into play. When you're sick of the tiny screen of your favorite handheld, whether it be the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or something else, it can be cast onto a monitor, TV, or even a projector with a docking station. The GamerX is my favorite to date.

Staff pick Baseus 6-in-1 Dock for Steam Deck 9 / 10 $34 $40 Save $6 With a handful of useful ports and a unique adjustable cradle that folds completely flat, the Baseus GamerX Steam Deck Dock is as portable as it is functional. Use this dock with a Steam Deck — and even a ROG Ally, tablet, or almost any other USB-C gaming device. Pros Adjustable prop for many angles

Incredibly sturdy build quality

Flicker-, stutter-free gameplay

Fits various handheld consoles Cons No front-facing ports

Bulkier than Valve dock

Power cable not included $34 at Amazon $50 at Baseus

Price, availability, and specs

Baseus' GamerX dock is quite affordable, clocking in at nearly half the investment of Valve's own Steam Deck dock. Its Amazon list price is $40, but a modest discount currently brings the GamerX down to $34. Baseus' storefront offers the docking station for $50; while it's $10 more, you may not want to write off the Baseus listing because Amazon's stock has ebbed and flowed in recent months. AliExpress also offers the GamerX for $35.

Specifications Color Options Slate gray Brand Baseus Compatibility USB-C handheld gaming devices (Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO, Ayaneo Pocket S) Weight 318g HDMI Ports 1 Compatible operating systems Windows, Linux, Apple OS, Vista Expand

What’s good about the Baseus GamerX Steam Deck Dock?

Lightweight yet sturdy

The Baseus GamerX Steam Deck dock is so simple to set up and use that my five-year-old could probably do it (not that I'd ever let him within a 10-foot radius of my Steam Deck). Since the GamerX doesn't have a battery, you don't need to worry about charging; you can simply plug your Steam Deck into the dock, hook it up to your preferred screen via an HDMI cable, switch to the appropriate input, and it's ready to go.

The GamerX may only cost $50, but don't let that fool you regarding build quality. A sturdy aluminum alloy frame supports the rubber grips that keep your tablet or handheld console in place. The GamerX's backrest, one of the most notable features, adjusts to any angle, allowing you to keep the Steam Deck firmly upright or more relaxed. This doesn't make much of a difference in terms of visibility, since you aren't viewing the Steam Deck when docked to a larger screen anyway, but it ensures that devices of any shape and size can securely rest in the GamerX's cradle. It's also nice if you plan to prop the Steam Deck up with the dock and only connect a controller.

That adjustable cradle folds perfectly flat, and the USB-C input cable neatly plugs into a notch in the dock's side, preventing it from trailing loosely in a bag or pocket while being stored. It's a nice size for portability; it could be smaller, closer to the Valve dock's size, but even in this form factor, I had no trouble bringing the GamerX on the go.

I was initially concerned about the dock's backrest blocking the Steam Deck's back vent and causing overheating, but after a couple of hours of testing, this worry dissipated. The console has no issues staying cool when docked. Even when I hooked the dock up to my 4K Asus ROG gaming monitor, the performance was astounding. I experienced no stuttering, flickering, or latency with the multiple wireless devices rigged to the dock.

Close

The GamerX supports fast Steam Deck charging with its 100W maximum power output, and connecting a USB-C power source to the dock is an absolute must to keep your game session going. (The Steam Deck's battery life is no fault of the GamerX, though.)

This dock and I went through a variety of tests together. Since the GamerX is capable of 4K resolution and up to 60fps, I made sure to include a couple of 4K screens in my testing, and while the dock itself doesn't make the Steam Deck's engine more powerful in any way, it certainly delivers on supporting those performance specs.

In addition to the aforementioned monitor, I tried the GamerX on a couple of TVs and even a projector. It was easy to use across all screens and performed universally well. With a forgiving form factor and an array of ports available, this is a dock you can combine with a Gigabit Ethernet connection, monitor, keyboard, and mouse to rig up an impromptu desktop gaming setup — or you can simply connect it to a TV and wireless controller, then lounge for some games on the couch.

What’s bad about the Baseus GamerX Steam Deck Dock?

BYO-power supply and no front-facing ports

Are there a few setbacks of the GamerX that would deter me from buying this dock? No. These minuscule grievances didn't influence my experience playing on the GamerX, but gamers should still be aware of these things before buying.

For one, note that there are no front-facing ports. The existing ports were more than enough for my peripheral needs — two dongles, one for a headset and one for a controller, plus the stock USB-C power cable to keep my Deck charged — but there are some scenarios where plugging into the front could be more convenient. If the back of the dock isn't easily accessible, for example, or if you're using a wired accessory with a too-short cable.

Also, recall how I just mentioned using the Valve-issued Steam Deck charger while playing on the GamerX. It would've been nice if the dock had a power cable to charge the Steam Deck while in use. I still like frequent handheld Steam Deck sessions in my cozy library chair, and having to fish the official charger out from behind the dusty cord labyrinth behind my entertainment center is a pain.

Of course, if you have more than one charger with great enough power efficiency to keep your Deck charging while in use, this won't matter as much to you. But I try to stick solely to my Valve-issued charger after another failed, and I was forced to do a BIOS recovery. Don't let this be confusing, though. You don't have to plug a power source into the GamerX at all to use it.

Doing so only allows the dock to charge your console as it's being used. The cable connecting the GamerX to your console is relatively forgiving, measuring around 9 inches long, so it should accommodate even gaming tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. However, since this cable is permanently fixed to the dock, it can't be exchanged for a longer one, so you may face issues propping bigger devices up in the cradle.

One more thing: The Baseus GamerX fold flats and is petite enough that you'd have a problem tossing it into a backpack or even a large coat pocket. However, the official valve dock is still a bit smaller, so if you travel a lot with your steam deck, the compactness of the valve dock may be more appealing.

Should you buy it?

A better value than the $80 Valve dock

The Baseus GamerX 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock is an excellent value. It doesn't sacrifice versatility or sturdiness to remain more affordable. The twice-as-expensive Valve dock does offer a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, something we don't see in the GamerX, as well as an overall more compact and portable form factor. However, the official Valve dock doesn't hold a significant advantage over this third-party option in terms of overall performance or build quality.

Is it a smart buy? Absolutely — even if you use a different handheld like a ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO, or even a tablet. The GamerX's possibilities far surpass just the Steam Deck. With the unique adjustable cradle, portable form factor, and above-its-class build quality, the GamerX's few quirks are easily overlooked, especially at this price.

