Essential security cameras and home surveillance systems have been web-connected for some time now, but new and innovative smart features are still being introduced to this type of DIY gear.

I recently had the opportunity to experience the Baseus S1 Pro Outdoor Security Camera system, a dual-cam kit that leans on batteries and solar energy to keep the cameras rolling. And while camera-mounted solar panels aren’t new, the S1 Pro’s panels will automatically rotate to catch as much sun as possible. I had a great experience with the Baseus S1 Pro and was floored by many features, including its solar panel tracking. But is it worth the hefty $430 price tag? I put the S1 Pro through its paces to find out.

Baseus S1 Pro Outdoor Security Camera 7 / 10 The Baseus S1 Pro Outdoor surveillance system is meant to be used 24/7, and its longevity is thanks in part to the sun. With its rotating solar panels that reposition to gather as much UV energy as possible, you won’t need to worry about charging camera batteries. Plus, the video quality from these cams is just insane. Pros Terrific video quality and zoom capabilities

Local storage for up to three months of recordings

IP67-rated

Solid companion app

Strong, stable connection between H1 base and cameras Cons Does not follow motion (only the solar panels rotate)

Might need to buy a bigger hard drive

Expensive $430 at Baseus

Price, availability, and specs

One price, no discounts or bundles (yet)

The Baseus S1 Pro Outdoor Security Camera kit costs $430 and is currently only available through the manufacturer.

Specifications Resolution Up to 3K Field of view 120 degrees Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (or Ethernet) Dimensions 6.48 x 2.8 x 3.04 inches (cameras) Weight 5.73 pounds Storage Up to 16GB built-in (expandable to 16TB) Night Vision Color night vision + IR IP rating IP67 App Compatibility Works with iOS and Android devices Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Price $430 Siren Yes Digital zoom Up to 8x Expand

What's good about the Baseus S1 Pro Outdoor Security Camera?

Brilliant solar panel controls and excellent video quality

Close

The Baseus S1 Pro cameras and H1 HomeStation are well-made devices with a sleek, modern appearance, even though the HomeStation will be spending its days hanging out with your router, and you may not even see it following set-up and networking. (Once my test unit was set up behind my TV, I didn’t touch it again until I boxed it back up.) Baseus used a rigid industrial plastic for most of the S1 Pro camera body. So, while I was pleased to find out the cams are IP67-rated, I felt even more reassured by the sheer heft of the hardware.

It didn’t take me long to pair the cameras to the H1 HomeStation; the latter only required AC power and a connection to my router (and the system comes with an Ethernet cable). Once I downloaded the Baseus app and pushed through a quick firmware update, the cameras were ready to go. I placed them on my apartment porch aimed out toward the thoroughfare, parking lot, and neighboring buildings.

There are two lenses on the cameras: a wide angle that delivers up to 3K resolution with a 120-degree FOV and 8x digital zoom and a telephoto with a 120-degree FOV and 8x traditional zoom. During daylight hours, the cameras did a phenomenal job of capturing footage. Views of my apartment community were bright and colorful, and I noticed very little choppiness when the cams captured motion in real-time (passing cars were free of ghosting, tiling, and other frame rate maladies).