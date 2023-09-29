Source: Amazon Baseus PD 20W 10,000mAh Portable Charger $13 $30 Save $17 Slim, portable, and fast, this power bank can quickly charge your devices. It supports Power Delivery and Quick Charge standards, has two USB-C and one USB-A port, and comes with a litany of safety features to protect connected devices. $13 at Amazon

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Murphy's Law is somehow associated with your smartphone's battery. It seems you run out of juice when you need it the most, like when you need to book an Uber home after a night out, or when you're recording your favorite band playing your favorite song at a concert. Phone batteries are notoriously unpredictable, so you should be prepared and always have a portable charger to save the day.

As we've come to know, Baseus makes some of the best power banks in the market, and right now, you can grab one of its cheapest offerings at an even more affordable price. The Baseus PD 20W Power Bank is down to just $13 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

Why you need to snag the Baseus PD 20W Power Bank

While this portable charger may appear to be cheap, it's anything but. It's equipped with a 10,000mAh battery capacity, which Baseus claims can charge a Samsung Galaxy S23 1.5 times and iPhone 14 Pro Max 1.3 times. It offers both the Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge (QC) standards, meaning it can refuel your devices faster than most chargers.

Its 20W PD USB-C output can effectively take an iPhone 15 from 0 to 50% in just half an hour, three times as fast as the usual 5W charging. It also supports PD 18W and QC 18W charging protocols and has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to support a wide range of devices. You can even hook up two gadgets at once for simultaneous charging.

This power bank's self-charging capabilities are impressive as well, supporting an 18W fast input to reach a full charge in less than three hours. Nine built-in safety protections are integrated into it to protect your devices. Connected phones can enjoy protection from overheating, overcharging, overheating, and more.

It's not a pain to tote around either, thanks to the slim and compact design that fits most bags. With the LED indicator, you'll always be privy to how much juice it has left. At just $13 with the coupon, it's hard to find fault in a portable charger that ticks pretty much all boxes.