Your changes have been saved Baseus N1 Security Camera $115 $200 Save $85 The Baseus N1 Security Camera Kit provides quality 2K resolution video and ample storage expansion at an all-time low price of $115. $115 at Amazon

Security is front and center with this deal at Amazon on the Baseus N1 Security Camera Kit, which includes two cameras and a HomeStation for video storage. The whole kit regularly costs $200, but it's seeing a 20% discount, and you can save an additional $45 with a coupon you can click toward the top of the page. This brings the price of the N1 Security Camera Kit down to an all-time price low of $115, which is a pretty impressive price tag for a kit that will cover many people's security needs right out of the box.

Why you should buy the Baseus N1 Security Camera Kit

Baseus is somewhat new to the home security camera scene, which you can read a little about in our Baseus N1 Security Camera review. You'll also find there the N1 Security Camera's most unique draw, which is storage capacity. This kit comes with 16GB of eMMC storage, but you can expand it up to a massive 16TB, which, for most users, is enough to store years and years of security footage.

Video quality is a top need with a security camera, however, and the N1 Security Camera provides 2K resolution with an overall quality that will compete with several of the best smart home security cameras on the market right now. The 145-degree field of view ensures you see more of the environment that surrounds the camera, and Color Night Vision technology chips in to keep things visible after dark.

The N1 also has a built-in 8x digital zoom for a good look at things that may be a little further away. This is also a pretty easy camera kit to get up and running, as the cameras mount easily and the HomeStation can go just about anywhere in your home. The N1 Security Camera is capable of reaching up to 210 days of life between charges, and it's compatible with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

You'll also be able to set this kit up with instant notifications that will send an alert to your smartphone the moment it detects anything suspicious. While the Baseus N1 Security Camera Kit is a no-brainer for homeowners, it could also be a consideration for retailers and small businesses. Grab it now for just $115 with this deal at Amazon, which is its lowest price ever and $85 off its regular $200 price.