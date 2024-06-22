Battery-powered security cameras are hard to beat if you want easy installation outdoors. But a battery also means a camera needs rock-solid reliability to offset a power cord.

Baseus Security, a new security camera brand, hasn't reached that firm footing yet. While the Baseus N1 security camera is a perfectly average outdoor security camera, it doesn't do much to differentiate itself from similarly-priced competitors like Eufy and Arlo. Even its best feature, support for up to 16TB of local video storage, comes straight from Eufy's playbook.

Great video quality

Supports the addition of up to 16TB of local video storage Cons Laggy app that lacked full functionality at first

Simplistic motion detection options

Weak smart home support

Price, availability, and specs

You can buy the Baseus N1 security camera on Amazon for $200, but I couldn't find it for sale anywhere else. The kit comes with a Homestation hub and two cameras, effectively putting the per-camera price at $100, which is pretty reasonable for a wireless outdoor security camera.

Unfortunately, Baseus Security doesn't sell add-on cameras yet, so the Homestation's eight-camera maximum isn't usable. (Unless you buy multiple kits with superfluous Homestations.) Despite the N1's newness, I've already seen a $50 discount on Amazon. It's worth watching for promo codes.

Specifications Resolution 2304 x 1296 Field of view 145º Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Ethernet Power Source Battery (built-in, rechargeable) Battery capacity 7800mAh Hub Required Yes (included) Dimensions 71 x 51 x 91mm (camera), 107 x 76 x 140mm (hub) Weight 280g (camera), 580g (hub) Operating limits -4ºF to 122ºF Storage Local (eMMC, optional 2.5" SATA hard drive) Storage capacity 16GB (expandable up to 16TB) Axis Control No Night Vision Yes, IR and color IP rating IP67 App Compatibility Android, iOS Integrations Alexa, Google Home Price $200 Expand

What's good about the Baseus N1?

It can keep up with rival security cameras but doesn't surpass them

One of the first things I noticed about the Baseus N1 is how much it reminded me of the EufyCam 3C. Both cameras sport a chunky wireless design, a spotlight, and a hub with expandable storage options. While Baseus N1's 2K video resolution can't match Eufy's 4K output, it was a positive first impression.

The 2K video quality on the Baseus N1 is good, though I wouldn't say it matches up to devices like the TP-Link Tapo C510W or the Reolink Argus 4 Pro. It looked good in daytime conditions, with most details showing clearly up to 20 feet away. Farther out, facial features blur together, and words on clothing are illegible.

The performance is slightly worse with nighttime video, but it is not unusable. I couldn't get a good picture with the built-in spotlights when the subject wasn't within 10 feet, while infrared night vision looks slightly better overall.

Local video storage is a highlight of the Baseus N1, thanks to the expandable storage on the included HomeStation hub. You can add up to 16TB, which is more than overkill but the same as offered by recent Eufy cameras. Expanding storage beyond the hub's default 16GB is particularly helpful as you add cameras over time.

While there's no option for continuous video recording, this feature significantly drains batteries on wireless cameras. Baseus Security made the right call by not including it.

I didn't spend enough time with the cameras to determine if they could last the full 210 days that Baseus Security claims, but the batteries rarely dropped more than one percent during my video tests. The heaviest drain on battery life was live viewing.

Although I like how Baseus Security includes a Power Manager in the settings menu, the 20-second recordings of the Optimal Battery Life option were a little too short for my needs. Fortunately, I used the Customized Recording toggle to boost clip length to a happy medium that didn't tax the battery too much.

The mounting hardware in the box made it easy to install the Baseus N1 with the threaded attachment point on the back of each camera. I prefer this type of connection over a magnetic mount since it's more stable in inclement weather or if a bird chooses to perch on your camera.

What's bad about the Baseus N1?

The road to reliability is a rough one

As with most new security camera brands, testing the Baseus N1 was equal parts patience and frustration. My sample unit arrived in early May and offered only partial functionality. The cameras weren't too difficult to set up, and motion events were recorded well, but I couldn't load the live view in the app.

Security camera apps without a working live view are practically unusable. You use the live view screen for manual captures, two-way audio, alarms, creating motion detection zones, and setting up privacy zones. Eventually, I learned that the prototype unit had defects, so Baseus Security sent me a newer production sample.

Oddly enough, my original sample began working the day before I received the replacement. While I did most of my tests on the original, I set up the new cameras to confirm everything worked as intended. Baseus Security is a relatively new brand, so I'm willing to chalk up this issue to growing pains as long as it isn't a regular occurrence in future releases.

As for motion detection, the Baseus N1 is fairly simplistic — it tracks only generic motion and human movement. You shouldn't expect advanced smart detection features that help rivals like Eufy tag vehicles, pets, faces, packages, and sounds.

Although Baseus Security boasts smart home integrations with Alexa and Google devices, the camera failed to show a live preview during testing in either app. Likewise, this functionality didn't work when I tried to watch a live feed on my Nest Hub smart display. While I like that Baseus Security offers smart home integration, it's currently useless.

The company's massive local storage potential makes up for a lack of cloud storage. Still, some users might feel uncomfortable without the automatic backup of a cloud server in case the local storage fails. Baseus doesn't appear to have plans for cloud storage yet, but it's not off the table.

Should you buy it?

A discounted Baseus N1 can be a decent alternative to Eufy and Arlo

Apart from my rocky setup experience, I can't say the Baseus N1 isn't worth buying. It checks all of the boxes for a competent outdoor security camera. The focus on local storage has numerous privacy and practical advantages over cloud storage. Still, I wouldn't buy this camera for the list price when similar, but more capable, models from Arlo and Eufy cost nearly the same.

