Your changes have been saved Baseus MA10 Clip the coupon to save 50% + use code "5RLQTF7F" to save even more $9 $25 Save $16 These Baseus wireless earbuds not only deliver when it comes to audio quality and features, but you can now also pick them up for an absolute steal at just $9. Just be sure to clip the coupon that saves you 50% off before checking out and then redeem the promotional code that saves you an additional 13%. $9 at Amazon

We've got some great recommendations when it comes to cheap wireless earbuds. But if you're looking to score serious savings and grab something super affordable, then look no further than the Baseus MA10.

While these earbuds typically come in at $25, they are now down to their lowest price with a massive discount that drops them to just $9. Of course, price isn't everything here, because you're still getting great audio, along with ANC and other coveted features.

What's great about the Baseus MA10 wireless earbuds?

Source: Baseus

Baseus might not be the first brand you think about when it comes to audio products, but it has a pretty good reputation when it comes to its accessories, offering a large lineup of quality affordable products.

With that said, these earbuds are an absolute bargain at just $9, and you really can't pass these up if you're looking for something affordable. Despite the cheap price, the MA10 delivers great sound and also packs ANC, which can eliminate external noises to keep you locked when you really want to hear your music.

You're also going to get excellent battery life here with up to eight hours of use on a single charge with many more with the included charging case. And just in case you manage to drain the battery completely, the earbuds have a quick charge feature that can provide two hours of use with a ten-minute charge.

Of course, you're also going to get protection from the elements here as well, with an IPX6 rating that makes it resistant to sweat and rain. And with multipoint connectivity, you can stay connected with multiple devices and move seamlessly between each without having to pair and repair.

For the most part, these really are an excellent pair of earbuds for the price. Just be sure to clip the coupon and redeem the promo code "5RLQTF7F" in order to grab these for just $9. And if you're still on the fence and want to check out some other options, these are some other cheap earbuds that we'd recommend.