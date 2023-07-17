Source: Baseus Baseus 100W Blade USB-C 20000mAh Power Bank $80 $130 Save $50 The Baseus Blade is one of the best power banks you can buy right now. It's ultra-thin, contains 100W of power, has both USB-C and USB-A ports, and it supports major fast-charging standards. It's on the more expensive side at $130, so it looks a lot more appealing with today's discount. $80 at Amazon

Forget everything you thought you knew about portable battery packs. The days of the slow-charging bricks are over. Now there are products like the Baseus Blade, which measures less than an inch thick and can output an impressive 100W of power. It made our list of the best power banks, as the pick for those needing to charge multiple devices with both USB-C and USB-A connectors, and it's perfect for keeping everything from your laptop to your smartphone topped up while on the go. Normally you have to pay a bit for that privilege, but today's $50 discount makes this accessory that much more tempting to pick up.

Why you should buy the Baseus 100W Blade USB-C Power Bank

This device may not be quite as thin as an actual blade, but it's much thinner than the majority of its competition. It measures a mere 0.7 inches thick, and weighs just over a pound, making it a lot more portable and bag-friendly. It has 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, along with a power button, and an LED display for monitoring things like the battery's current status, as well as charging speeds and times.

The Blade supports PD 3.0, QC 4.0, SCP, FCP, and PPS charging standards. Its 20000mAh capacity battery is capable of powering a 16-inch MacBook Pro up to 60%, charge a Steam Deck 1.5 times, a Galaxy S20 2.4x, and an iPhone 13 nearly 3x. In the box you get the power bank, along with a 100W USB-C cable, and a 12-month warranty. Baseus says the battery is airplane-safe.

You can charge your laptop, smartphone, wireless earbuds, and just about anything else you can think of, on-the-go, with the Baseus Blade. It's powerful enough to charge all your devices as quickly as possible, and there's enough battery capacity to charge most hardware multiple times. Given its capabilities, the included warranty, and today's big discount, we can't think of a single reason why you shouldn't grab at least one of these Blade power banks for $80. Plus, if you pick up a second Baseus device, you can get an additional 5% off the bundle by redeeming the on-page coupon.