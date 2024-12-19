Your changes have been saved Baseus 65W GaN 3-port charger $14 $40 Save $26 This is the charger to get if you're looking to power all your devices for cheap. Right now, you can score this awesome deal that brings the Baseus charger down to its lowest price at just $14. $14 at Amazon

There are plenty of chargers to choose from if you're looking to upgrade from the one you have now. Of course, having so many options can make things confusing, especially if you're not sure what's going to be best for your devices. Luckily, we have a few great recommendations when it comes to chargers, and we think this Baseus one stands out from the pack right now, thanks to its features and incredible price.

For a limited time, you can scoop up this Baseus three-port charger for just $14. You read that right, you're getting a 65W GaN charger with three ports and excellent portability for just $14. This is the lowest price we've seen on this charger to date, which normally retails for $40. The savings are absolutely unbeatable, which means you should buy one right now while this promotion is still around.

What's great about this Baseus 65W GaN charger?

For the most part, what you see here is pretty much what you get. You get a compact wall charger that has three USB ports in total that can output a total of 65W. You get two USB-C and one USB-A, and enough power to charge up laptops, tablets, smartphones, and accessories.

And with GaN technology onboard, you're getting faster charging that's more efficient, which means no more excessive heat while you're topping up your devices. While you're going to get the fastest charging speeds using one port at 65W, you can also plug into all the ports at once as well.

While it's typically $40, you can now save big when buying from Amazon by clipping the 40% off coupon before you check out. In addition, there's also a 20% off coupon as well, which you can redeem ahead of checking out, or you can pop in the coupon code "AMIKLC9Y" during the check-out process.

However, if you decide to use the coupons, just make sure you have the charger in your basket, and it only costs $14. Again, this is a very good deal on a charger that's going to be great for home, office or travel.