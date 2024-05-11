Baseus Power Strip Surge Protector 1200J Use coupon code "H6P4DQA7" to save more $14 $26 Save $12 A fantastic little charger station that offers lots of ports and power. Best of all, it came now be had for a great price, coming in at just $13 for a limited time. $14 at Amazon

Charging stations are a great solution if you're someone that has a lot of devices that always need to stay charged. While keeping all your current chargers plugged into one power strip is a solution, you get a lot of cable clutter, which might not be the most ideal.

With that said, if you're looking to change, now's a great time, as we've uncovered a fantastic deal on this compact and versatile charging station that now comes in at just $13. While this charging station normally comes priced at $26, you can now save 50% off with this special code that will drop this product down to its lowest price to date.

What's great about this Baseus 6-in-1 charging station?

Source: Baseus

Despite its small size, this charging station offers plenty of ports and power. When it comes to port selection, you're looking at three AC outlets, two USB-C and one USB-A port. Of course, with the normal outlets, you can plug in anything you want, which makes these ports great for larger devices like laptops and monitors.

With the USB-C and USB-A ports, you will be able to charge smaller devices like smartphones, tablets, and accessories. The port offers a maximum charging capacity of 20W, which should be more than enough for these types of devices. Of course, this charging station does offer protection, just in case there are any irregularities with power.

For the most part, this compact charging station is great for the home, office or on the go. And at its current price, it's really a no-brainer if you've been looking for a better way to manage the cable clutter for all your devices. While there's a digital coupon that will save you 40% off the original price, don't forget to enter the coupon code "H6P4DQA7" during check out to get your savings to 50%.