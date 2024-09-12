A power bank can be an absolute lifesaver if your device is running on empty and there's nowhere to plug in. And while there are a variety of brands and styles to choose from, we think this Baseus 5,000mAh wireless magnetic power bank is going to be a great option, especially because it's recently received an absurd discount that knocks 57% off from its original retail price. For a limited time, you can score this deal from Amazon. Just be sure to clip the 40% discount coupon, and then clip the second digital coupon that takes another 17% off, bringing it down to just $13. Get this deal while you can because the price is too good to pass up.

What's great about this Baseus 5,000mAh wireless magnetic power bank?

This power bank is not only quite compact, but also provides plenty of capacity, coming in at 5,000mAh. In addition to the USB-C port that supplies power up to 20W, you can also use the magnetic wireless charging pad to connect to compatible devices. And while there are devices that are compatible with magnetic charging systems, you can always just grab a MagSafe adapter for your Android phone in order to get it working.

When it comes to wireless charging speeds, you're going to be topping out at 7.5W, which isn't all that quick but it's good enough. And the 5,000mAh capacity is going to be more than enough to charge up most phones, striking a great balance between size and performance. There's even a small LED indicator on the side that will tell you just how much charge is left in the battery.

The Baseus is a fine option if you're looking for a new power bank. Currently, the device has over 400 reviews on Amazon and maintains a 4.3-star rating out of five. You won't find a better deal on this power bank, so be sure to pick up while you can for this drastically discounted price before it's gone.