The great thing about power banks is that they come in all shapes and sizes. This wide range allows you to easily select one that fits your specific needs with little to no compromises. Of course, if you're packing a lot of devices and need something with tons of power and capacity, we think this one from Baseus is going to be the way to go.

Not only does it deliver up to 65W of power, which is enough to charge pretty much any device, but it also packs a capacity that comes in at a whopping 30,000mAh. With that said, the pricing for this power bank isn't cheap, normally coming in at $80. But during Cyber Monday, you can score this deal that knocks 56% off, dropping it down to just $45 for a limited time.

What's great about the Baseus 30,000mAh Power Bank?

We've already talked about its large capacity at 30,000mAh and its excellent charging speeds that can go up to 65W, so what else is there? Well, a lot actually, with the most crucial being that the power bank can charge up to five devices at once. This is quite impressive considering that most are limited to just three tops.

When it comes to port selection, the power bank has four USB-A, two USB-C, and one microUB port. The great thing about this power bank is that you can also recharge quickly as well, supporting speeds up to 60W. Of course, there's 30,000mAh to charge here, so it will take a couple of hours to get it back to 100%.

Every device will have its own battery capacity, but for most phones, you should be able to charge it at least five times with this power bank. There's even a display that will show details about the power bank and devices connected when charging. And for added comfort, Baseus provides 24 months of warranty for this product.

This is a monster power bank that really delivers on all fronts. Not only do you get plenty of capacity, but you also get ample port selection, along with great charging speeds. Best of all, it's not all that expensive with a price that comes in at just $45 with this recent discount. Grab it from Amazon, just be sure to clip the 5% off coupon to score the best deal.