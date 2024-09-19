Baseus slim power bank $10 $25 Save $15 A slim power bank that offers all the bells and whistles you'll need that's incredibly cheap at just $10. $10 at Amazon

It's important to have a way to power devices when you're on the go. Sure, you can always bring a charger with you, but there's no guarantee that you're going to find an outlet, which is why a portable power bank is an absolute must-have item. While there are many different types of power banks, we think this one from Baseus is going to offer great bang for your buck.

It offers a slim design, has a capacity of 10,000mAh, and now comes with a jaw-dropping price of just $10. For a limited time, you can score huge savings on this power bank from Amazon by clipping two coupons, one knocking 20% off, and an additional coupon that takes 25% off the original $25 retail price. But get this deal while you can because discounts like these won't last long.

What's great about this Baseus power bank?

This power bank has it all. You get a sleek design with a slim profile and three different ports with USB-C, USB-A, and even Micro USB. In addition, the power bank has a capacity that comes in at 10,000mAh, which is enough to charge most phones a couple of times.

And with PD charging up to 20W, you can also use this to charge other compatible devices as well, like game consoles, tablets, and smaller accessories. What's great is that this power bank also supports quick 18W recharging as well.

Of course, Baseus does include safety technologies in the power bank as well, which will keep you and your devices safe. And just to keep things simple, there's even a small LED strip that will indicate just how much charge you have left on the battery.

Overall, you really can't ask for much more when it comes to a power bank, especially one that comes in at just $10. So get this deal while you can, because this power bank is an absolute steal at this price. Just make sure to clip the two coupons before checking out to get the best price.