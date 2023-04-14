Source: Baseus Baseus PowerCombo 100W This 6-in-1 charging station from Baseus is an excellent option for your desk, or as a traveling accessory, with enough power and ports to support all of your favorite devices. Just be sure to clip the bonus 25%-off coupon to get the full discount. $60 at Amazon

There was a time when phones, tablets, and laptops all used different cables and chargers, so if you wanted to travel with all of these devices, you needed to pack a ton of accessories. Blessedly, that's less and less the case anymore, thanks to the nearly ubiquitous USB-C connector, and high-powered charging solutions like this one from Baseus. The PowerCombo 100W is a 6-in-1 charging station that features 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets. It supports multiple fast-charging systems, including PPS, and right now it's $40 off.

Why you should buy the Baseus PowerCombo 100W Charging Station

We include the PowerCombo 100W in our roundup of the best phone chargers for 2023 for good reason, including its plethora of ports, and ability to dish out up to 100W. The two USB Type-C ports can each utilize the full 100W, thought not at the same time, and the two Type-A ports can reach up to 60W. The two AC outlets essentially just act like extenders, but they're convenient for your bigger gear. This unit supports PPS, PD, QC, and AFC charging protocols, which should cover most of your devices.

Your actual charging speeds are going to depend on a variety of factors, but Baseus claims the PowerCombo can take a 16" M1 Pro MacBook Pro from 0% to 33% in a half hour, and it's capable of charging two laptops at once. To keep things safe, with all of this power being pushed around, Baseus offers seven layers of protection against things like overheating and overcharging. That may sound like typical marketing speak, but it's actually pretty cool how it works: when you plug in a second device (or more), the station will cut the current and pause for a few seconds, so it can reallocate the correct amount of power to the proper ports.

This Baseus PowerCombo is perfect for the office, to clear up clutter both on and behind your desk, or as a travel accessory, so you can pack a little lighter next time. It includes a 5-foot extension cord, as well as a 12-month warranty, so you can buy today with confidence. Just make sure to clip the on-page 25%-off coupon to get the lowest price.