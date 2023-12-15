Baseus 100W USB-C Wall Charger $42 $70 Save $28 The Baseus 100W GAN II charging station has everything you can ask for from a wall adapter, plus a compact design that lets you take it wherever you go. Usually retailing for $70, this powerful charging station can be yours for just $42 by using the 40% coupon at checkout. $42 on Amazon with coupon

There was a time when going on a short vacation meant carrying a variety of charging adapters and cables to power up our devices. But thanks to the emergence of USB-C, this is no longer the case. Let's not forget the plethora of fast charging adapters out there that can recharge your phones (and laptops) in double quick time. But what if you need to charge more than one device at a time, say around four?

This is where you would need something like the Baseus 100W USB-C GAN II charging station with four charging ports, currently up for grabs with a 40% discount on Amazon, provided you clip a coupon during checkout. This effectively brings it down from the original selling price to just $42, down from $70.

Why we love the Baseus 100W GAN II charging station

We have come to love charging stations from brands like Anker over the past few years, but Baseus hasn't been too far behind, whose product portfolio extends beyond charging accessories. This particular charging station carries a total of four ports, two with USB-C and two with conventional USB-A ports, which are still supported by some devices, like earbuds and smartwatches. The foldable prongs require a special mention here, as they ensure this charger can fit into cramped spaces in your backpack or luggage.

The 100W charging speed applies to either of the two USB-C ports, with the speed splitting to 65W and 30W when both ports are working in tandem. Meanwhile, the USB-A ports can go up to 60W when used individually. All this speed doesn't come without a few safeguards built in, with the manufacturer touting multiple layers of protection to keep your expensive devices unharmed.

Simply put, this charging station lets you power up your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and earbuds/smartwatch all at once and at a fast pace. All these factors combined make this 100W GAN II charging station by Baseus one of the top picks in this segment, with the 40% discount being the cherry on top. Given that the holiday season is in full flow, deliveries could be delayed if you order late, so make sure you hurry.