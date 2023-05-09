Source: Baseus Baseus 100W Blade USB-C 20000mAh Power Bank $80 $130 Save $50 With up to 100W of output power and a huge 20,000mAh power capacity, the Baseus Blade USB-C dual port power bank is a must-have in the backpack. There's enough juice here to charge a smartphone at least three times and enough to keep a laptop going without having to run to an outlet. For $80, this is a must-buy if you're a tech enthusiast constantly on the move. $80 at Amazon

If you're constantly on the go for work, or you just love going on adventures, bringing along a power bank is almost a necessity nowadays. Nearly all of us have at least a smartphone in our pocket or purse at all times, but for those of us bringing along our laptops, smartwatches, and even wireless earbuds, power is a precious commodity.

It's bad enough when one of those runs out of power, but when all of them start hitting the low battery stage, you've got a real problem – especially if you aren't near a plug to charge them. This is where a power bank can save the day, and there's an excellent deal on the Baseus 100W 20,000mAh power bank and portable charger for $80 that can keep your devices going no matter where you take them.

Why the Baseus 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank is worth your money

Whether it be your laptop, your Steam Deck, or your smartphone, at some point, you're going to need a recharge when you're out and about. If you aren't near an outlet or don't have a charger, then you're out of luck. This Baseus power bank holds enough juice to not only power all of the devices listed above but it also has enough to power most of them multiple times over.

With a huge 20,000mAh power capacity, this battery can charge your smartphone from zero to full at least two times before it needs a recharge itself. Use it with a laptop or Chromebook, and it can keep you working for at least another few hours with enough juice to restore at least 50 percent of its battery if you connect your laptop to it.

And it does this all much faster than standard chargers can, supporting most of the major fast charging standards with two USB-C ports that deliver 65W and 100W of output power and two USB-A ports to connect older devices with. With a proper USB-C connection, you can have your laptop back in action in as little as 30 minutes.

A convenient LED digital display also tells you everything you need to know about how the power bank is performing. How much remaining juice the power bank has, the charging speed of connected devices, and even the remaining charge time are all readily available to keep you up to speed. It also features overheating, short circuit, and over-discharging protection thanks to a built-in BPSII chip that monitors the power bank as it charges.

With most power banks of this capacity running upwards of $120 or more, the Baseus 100W power bank is an excellent bargain at the discounted $80 price tag – even more so considering this is its best price in some time.