The entry-level iPad has conspicuously lagged behind the rest of the lineup for some time now. While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini have all made the switch to Apple's modern design language and non-proprietary USB-C charging, the plain ol' iPad has stuck with an old-school look and Lightning charging all the way up to the ninth-generation tablet released just last year. Today, Apple announced a redesigned iPad that brings the device more in line with what we've come to expect of gadgets in the 2020s — but it also comes with a considerable price increase.

The 10th-generation iPad looks pretty much like the fourth- and fifth-gen iPad Air. It's got the same squared-off edges and rounded corners, and a 10.9-inch display, which is a little bigger than the last model's 10.2-inch panel. Like all of Apple's other modern tablets, the new iPad has a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and data. Inside, it's got the same A14 Bionic chipset that powered the iPhone 12 and 2020's (pre-M1) iPad Air. It comes in four colors, including refreshingly vibrant yellow and red options.

Given the EU's recent vote to mandate USB-C charging on many new consumer electronics, including the iPhone, beginning in 2024, it was inevitable that Apple would make this move sooner than later. But the redesign also comes with other niceties, like TouchID built into the tablet's side-mounted power button, and a selfie camera that's centered when the tablet is in landscape orientation — an infinitely better layout for video calls. There's a redesigned keyboard case, too, that looks a lot like what Samsung offers for its Galaxy Tab devices.

The new iPad is only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, which itself charges over Lightning — originally by sticking straight into the port on the bottom of its paired iPad. That's obviously not possible with the new model, so Apple is offering a charging dongle that plugs into the 10th-gen iPad's USB-C port. Hardly elegant design, but considering this iPad lacks the magnetic charging pad the second-gen Apple Pencil uses, not a terrible workaround.

All this change comes at a cost, though. While the ninth-generation iPad is available for a reasonable $330, the redesigned 10th-gen will go for a hefty $450 at retail. Considering the upgrades inside and out, that might be a reasonable jump in price, but it's still a bitter pill to swallow for budget-minded Apple fans. For the time being, Apple says it intends to keep selling the previous model alongside the new version.

The 10th-generation iPad is available for pre-order from Apple starting today, with general availability starting October 26.