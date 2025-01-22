Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 lineup at its Unpacked event in San Jose. While there weren’t many surprises, the company did make some hardware changes to several models. Unlike previous years, the standard Galaxy S25 is no longer limited to 8GB of RAM. Samsung upgraded its specs to match the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup with 12GB. This is a substantial upgrade given Samsung’s heavy focus on AI for its Galaxy devices in 2025, meaning the device will be better equipped to handle any new Galaxy AI features.

Other specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S25 remained mostly unchanged. Like its predecessor, it still sports a 6.2-inch FHD+ display and 128 or 256GB storage options. It features a 4,000mAh battery, but Samsung claims the improved efficiency of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will help extend battery performance at the existing capacity.

Galaxy AI taking center stage

The Galaxy S25 is getting more RAM primarily because Samsung increased the amount of AI functionality handled locally on the device. The company added Now Brief , a curated information feed about your day, filled with news and reminders. Galaxy AI is more proactive on the Galaxy S25, suggesting personalized routines and even realizing when you have an early meeting in the morning, recommending you adjust your alarm accordingly.

The Galaxy S25 also receives the same 7 years of major One UI 7 updates, so while 12GB might not seem necessary today, it’ll go a long way toward ensuring your Galaxy S25 runs smoothly and receives new AI features for years to come. Even though the base S25 gets a RAM bump, other areas that set it apart from its siblings remain.

The Galaxy S25 is the only phone in the S25 lineup that is limited to 25W wired speeds — the S25 Ultra and S25+ feature 45W charging. The S25 also lacks the UWB support of the more expensive Galaxy devices. While the Galaxy S25 Ultra got an upgrade to its ultrawide camera, the S25 is still using last year’s 12MP sensor. Maintaining the status quo isn’t all bad, as the Galaxy S25 retains its same starting price of $799. It’s available for pre-order now, with a full release slated for February 7th.