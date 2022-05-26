This may come as a surprise, but Barnes and Noble still exists. If you've recovered from that shock, here's another: it still makes Nook e-readers. There's even a new one coming out, and it's called the Nook Glowlight 4e. The specs seem fine, but it'll cost you $119. Let's be honest, though. You weren't going to buy one even if it undercut the Kindle.

The Nook Glowlight 4e looks like all the recent Nook refreshes. In fact, Barnes and Noble says that cases designed for the last-gen Glowlight 4 will work with the 4e, according to Good e-Reader. It has a 6-inch E INK Carta HD display at 212 PPI, and the bank of integrated LEDs will evenly illuminate the display. It sports 8GB of storage, a USB-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It will naturally connect to the Nook store for access to books, comics, and other content.

2 Images

Close

You can't talk about the new Glowlight 4e without addressing the elephant in the room: the Amazon Kindle. Amazon has been pushing the price of its entry-level kindle lower with each update, and now you can get the basic LED-lit Kindle for just $90. The display is a little lower-resolution, and it still uses a microUSB port, but Amazon's ecosystem is vastly superior. Amazon is due for an update of the base model, but the current Paperwhite has a better screen, USB-C, and more for $140. Buying the Nook for $119 seems like a poor option, but maybe it's worth it for those who just can't stand doing business with Amazon.

