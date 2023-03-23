ChatGPT and other text-based conversational AI bots have taken the world by storm, and big tech companies have been scoping out ways to supercharge their current-day offerings with these new AI capabilities. Specifically, AI already plays a major role in enabling features like Google Lens and advanced auto-complete in Google Docs and Gmail. Conversational AI like Google Bard could make responding to messages a breeze, and initial signs of applications like this are already showing up in the Google Messages app.

Upon test-driving the latest beta version of the Messages app, 9to5Google discovered an interesting recent addition to the message composition box. The icon designed to resemble a sparkle is something Google has associated with Bard in its limited public appearances so far, and it is placed just beside the Emoji icon in the message composition box on Messages.

2 Images

Close

Although the company hasn’t spoken about Bard’s role in Messages yet, the beta version of the app doesn’t allow crafting entire replies using the AI just yet. Tapping the button inserts a phrase “(TODO!)” in the message box, and nothing more. Thankfully, the limited functionality demonstrates that you’ll have a chance to review the AI’s handiwork before shooting the message, and Bard won’t auto-send its generated response.

This capability could be a gigantic step up from the Smart Reply feature, which generates a few one-tap contextual responses you can use if you’re in a hurry. With AI’s language processing capabilities, it should be possible to generate detailed context-aware responses that run into several sentences.

Although we may have to wait until Google I/O for the official unveiling of Bard for Google Messages, you can sign up for an early test of Bard if you live in the US or UK. The test is gradually reaching more people, and the hilarious responses are worth checking out. Given the AI’s recent attempts to show off its understanding (or lack thereof), it's good that you'll be able to review AI-generated messages before sending them.