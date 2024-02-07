Summary Google's AI chatbot Bard is being integrated into the Google Messages app, allowing for easy access to the tool via RCS messages.

Bard in Messages appears set to gain support for extensions, which could provide benefits such as quick access to Google services like Maps and Gmail within the chatbot interface.

While Bard collects user data for improved responses, users have the option to disable data storage, but it remains for 72 hours before deletion.

Google has been focused on its AI initiatives for quite some time, but the evolution of OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot continues to put pressure on the tech giant. Bard is Google’s take on a generative AI-based chatbot, and the company remains focused on refining its features to keep up with the competition. This also means finding more ways to integrate Bard into existing products and services, such as Google Assistant and Google Messages. Now, a report indicates the chatbot could be more powerful than we initially thought once it debuts in Google's messaging app.

As noted in an update on X (formerly Twitter) by AssembleDebug, latent code in Google Messages points to extension support for Bard once it debuts in the texting app. While this might seem like a minor point, it’s worth noting that these extensions can be extremely helpful if you happen to use several different Google services or apps. For instance, you may be able to quickly pull up Maps while speaking to Bard in Messages, thanks to the integration. It could become easier to view your Gmail inbox directly within Messages as well. While Bard already provides such support for extensions elsewhere, this tweak that is supposedly coming in Messages could provide several benefits.

It's already been known that the AI chatbot is likely coming to Messages, thanks to its functionality being spotted in a beta version of the app. When Bard was seen in action within Messages back in 2023, it seemed that Bard would be integrated into RCS conversations in the app. Additionally, Bard looked as if it would be able to help in several different ways while using Messages. For example, you might be able to use the AI bot to help you draft a message before sending it, or translate a message you receive. It also appeared that Bard would collect information from you over time — such as data on your previous conversations and logged locations — to provide you with more relevant answers to your queries. Google has already noted that Bard only saves chats and conversations you have with the bot for 18 months.

It's possible to disable Bard from storing your information to provide you with such conveniences. However, the data doesn’t automatically disappear — in fact, it stays put for about 72 hours before you get the opportunity to delete it. While we certainly live in an age when technology can make our lives easier, it typically doesn’t come without a cost. The question is whether you’re willing to pay the price to make the most of tools like AI, whether they come from Google or another industry player.