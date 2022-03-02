Today's smart home technology offers many conveniences that weren't available just a few years ago, and that’s not just limited to inside the house. Some great outdoor uses include lighting up your backyard for an after-dark gathering, or conserving water by skipping the next sprinkler cycle if the forecast calls for rain. Now, there’s another smart device that promises to help you enjoy your outside space just a little more: Thermacell’s LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System.

If you spend any time outside in warm weather, mosquitoes will undoubtedly invade your space. While they can be controlled by other means — including potentially dangerous chemical treatments, or smelly, spray-on repellents — the LIV system, as spotted by The Verge, uses multiple “repellers,” connected via a hub, to provide an invisible bubble of protection where you want it most.

Each repeller holds a cartridge containing Thermacell’s eco-friendly repellent formula, and creates a 20-foot zone of protection, so spacing them out to achieve optimal coverage is key. They can be staked into the ground, or optional stands can be purchased, allowing you to set them on hard surfaces, such as your deck or patio.

Once in place around the protected area, up to five repellers can be plugged into the hub, which is powered by an outdoor electrical outlet, and connects to your Wi-Fi. The system is controlled by a mobile app, allowing you to turn mosquito protection on or off from anywhere, set on/off timers and schedules, and check to see if the repellent cartridges need replacing. As a bonus, you can also control the LIV using Google Assistant.

Thermacell advises that turning the system on 15-30 minutes prior to heading outside, allowing the repellent to be adequately warmed up and diffused, should give you maximum protection from the little bloodsucking pests. You’ll want to turn it off again when you head back inside, though, so as not to waste repellent (this is where the smart timer and scheduling features will come in handy).

The LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System isn’t cheap. The kit containing three repellers, the hub, cables, and the “season long” repellent set, starts at about $700. The company says that season long repellent cartridges ($150 for a 3-pack) are good for 100+ hours of use, whereas the standard cartridges ($120 per 6-pack) give you about 40 hours. Comparing it to the cost of other pest control solutions, and factoring in the remote-control features, however, this may be a worthy smart home investment to consider if you spend a good chunk of time outside.

