Source:Bang & Olufsen Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (Second Generation) $175 $279 Save $104 When we reviewed the 2nd gen Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1, we raved about how good it sounded despite its pocketable size. Our biggest issue was the price, and this Black Friday price fixes that in a big way, bringing it all the way down from $279 to just $175. $175 at B&H

There's no shortage of fantastic deals this Black Friday, and it's great to see one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers among them. While there are plenty of portable speakers with an IP-rating on the market, Bang & Olufsen's penchant for high-quality makes this one of the best you can buy.

The burger-esque design may be a tad divisive for some people, but it's definitely an efficient way to pack the 3.5" speaker driver into the smallest chassis possible. To our ears, it's also the best-sounding speaker this size, so the burger aesthetic clearly isn't holding it back.

Whether you want something to listen to while working under the hood of your car, grilling up grub for a group, or just need something for poolside listening (once things warm up, that is), the Beosound A1 has the same fantastic audio quality that made Bang & Olufsen so prestigious. On top of that, the IP67 rating means it's less of an issue if you're caught in the rain, or if it gets splashed when someone commits a party foul.

Why should you buy the 2nd gen Beosound A1?

Our biggest criticism of the Beosound A1 was always the price, but with more than $100 taken off the top, that complaint carries less weight. And although the price may be the lowest it's ever been, the speaker still comes with the same fantastic construction, sleek styling, and ear-pleasing audio. The Beosound A1 was already worth considering at full price, but the over 35% discount makes it incredibly tempting to snap up.

Bang & Olufsen has been in the luxury audio space for quite some time now, and the Beosound A1 is a great example of just why that is. Between the unmatched audio quality for something this size, the mostly aluminum construction, an IP67 rating, and the renowned Cecile Mandesign, it's clear that B&O didn't pull any punches when making this fancy audio. If you aren't in the market for designer audio gear, though, there's no shortage of Black Friday audio deals that are sure to be music to your ears.