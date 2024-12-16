Your changes have been saved Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX $399 $599 Save $200 For audiophiles who crave top-tier build and sound, the Beoplay HX headphones are a standout. Soft lambskin earpads and powerful 40mm drivers deliver comfort and rich, detailed audio. With 30 hours of battery life and solid noise cancellation, they offer an immersive experience. Now’s the time to grab these sleek, high-quality headphones at 33% off on Amazon. $399 at Amazon

Audiophiles know the magic of hearing every little detail in their favorite tracks, and the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones make that happen. However, their premium price can be a wallet crusher, scaring off plenty of would-be buyers. But here’s the good news: these top-tier wireless headphones are now up for grabs on Amazon with a sweet 33% discount.

You can snag these premium headphones for $399 and dive into high-quality audio without draining your wallet. That said, this deal’s only for the Gold Tone and Timber colorways. Since we don’t know how long it’ll last, it’s best to act fast and grab them at one of their best prices yet.

Why the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX is worth your money

Bang & Olufsen is famous for its luxury audio gear, blending top-tier tech with stunning design. But with their steep price tags, finding a good deal is always a win. The Beoplay HX headphones are a prime example, offering a sleek, lightweight design that’s super comfy and easy to take anywhere. On top of that, they deliver incredible sound quality, with an easy-to-use EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app to fine-tune your listening experience just the way you like it.

These headphones pack premium 40mm custom drivers and adaptive active noise cancellation, the kind you’d expect from premium models. The noise cancellation uses a clever mix of passive cushion isolation and advanced active tech. You’ll get 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, and if you turn it off, you can stretch that to about 40 hours—maximizing battery life for those long listening sessions.

Despite their hefty look, the Bang & Olufsen headphones are super comfy. With memory foam ear cushions and high-end materials like lambskin leather and aluminum, they’re built for comfort and style. Plus, they’re surprisingly light for over-ear headphones, all while giving off that premium, sophisticated feel.

It’s important to note that these headphones don’t have an official IP rating for dust and water resistance, so handle them with care. That said, they’re still an amazing deal at their current price on Amazon.