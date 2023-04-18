Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is out now on mobile devices. Since 2021, The 2001 ARPG has been ported to Xbox and Playstation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC; now, it's the turn of Android and iOS, bringing the classic dungeon crawler to mobile as a premium release.

For those unfamiliar with Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, it's a hack-and-slash RPG based on the Forgotten Realms campaign in Dungeons and Dragons, and the above video offers ten minutes of pure gameplay if you'd like to take a close look. Rather than the turn-based approach favored by the previous Baldur's Gate games, Dark Alliance delivers real-time action based on D&D's third edition rules.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance offers three customizable characters to choose from, over 40 types of monsters, over 25 skills, and 11 spells. It also supports local co-op play, but you'll need two controllers to play with a friend.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is a direct port of the original game but tweaked for mobile devices. The game includes full touch-screen support, which, while clunky, does the job. However, it has full controller support, so we recommend grabbing an Android-compatible controller rather than relying on the touch controls.

Source: Play Store

It's unclear which version of Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance was used for the Android port. The crisp and clear graphics indicate this is probably a port of the 4K remastered version from 2021. Unfortunately, this version did not fix the major issues present in the initial release, so there's a chance the same bugs will be present in the new mobile release.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is available to download now from the Play Store for $9.99. This is a third of the price of the PC and console versions, so if you want to relive this classic ARPG, we recommend buying it on mobile to save your hard-earned dollars. The original Baldur's Gate games are also on Android, alongside the spin-off Siege of Dragonspear, one of the best RPGs for mobile. So here's hoping Dark Alliance II is also coming to mobile to round out the rest of the franchise.