One of this year’s hottest new games isn’t a slick sci-fi FPS or pixelated bit of nostalgia bait. Instead, it’s a poker game. Of course, calling Balatro just a poker game is doing it a huge disservice, even though it’s not far off the mark. If one were to adorn Balatro in genre labels, it could best be described as a poker-inspired, deck-building roguelike, and as strange as it may seem, this game — which has just been released on Android and iOS — is insanely difficult to put down, even if you're playing on a budget phone.

What is Balatro?

Just the basics

At the start of every game of Balatro, you have a standard deck of 52 playing cards. With each hand, you are dealt eight cards and your goal is to make poker hands to score points. Each poker hand awards a different amount of points from high card, which awards five points plus the value of the card played (aces are worth 11, face cards are worth 10, and all others are worth face value), to a straight flush, which awards 100 points plus the value of the cards and an 8× multiplier.

For each round (also called blinds, depending on the context), you need to score more points to move on. Every third round is called the Boss Blind, which will nerf your game for one round. Nerfs can be anything from making all the cards of one suit worthless to limiting you to playing just one hand.

Things start to get interesting when you add in tarot cards, planet cards, and spectral cards. These are special consumable cards that can change or modify cards in your deck, raise the scoring potential of particular hands, or increase your money.

But the true heart of Balatro, and what makes it fun to come back to over and over, is the collection of 150 joker cards (“balatro” is a Latin word for jester or buffoon). Jokers modify your points or your multiplier and dictate how you approach a run. Some jokers add bonuses based on the suit of the scoring cards, others based on the hand played. If you don’t change the way you play based on the jokers you get, you won’t make it to the eighth Boss Blind, the metric for clearing a run.