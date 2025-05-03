





We've all set up a new password and defaulted to something familiar. A nickname. A birthday. Perhaps the name of your dog. That same combo you've used since high school. It feels harmless until your online banking account becomes the weak link. It's not about being careless with the way you use your smartphone. It's about falling into habits that feel normal but make us predictable.

If you think your old and familiar password is good enough while setting a banking password, this is for you. Here are four habits hackers count on and the ones I ditched for good.