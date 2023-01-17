Samsung's latest timepieces are among the best Android smartwatches and have revolutionized Wear OS, thanks to a smoother and newer version of the operating system developed jointly with Google. They are also the only Wear OS 3 smartwatches that allow you to back up and restore your data directly from your timepiece, making the process easier when you need to pair your watch with a new phone. Indeed, most Wear OS timepieces require you to reset them before they can be paired with another phone, which means losing your settings and customizations.

There are situations where you might need to back up your data and reset your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, such as when you're troubleshooting an issue or swapping out your device with a new one under warranty. Resetting your watch isn't much of a problem if you can restore it in a few minutes. Here is how to do it.

Back up your data

This method only works on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series. If you have a different Android watch, check out our guide to pairing a Wear OS watch without a reset.

Before you reset your smartwatch, you'll need to back it up, so you can easily restore your backup after you erase your data or upgrade a newer watch

Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone. Navigate to your Watch settings. Tap Account and backup. Under Backup and Restore, tap Back up data. 2 Images Close Check the data you want to back up and tap Start.

Alternatively, you can start the process directly from your watch, but you still need to access your companion phone to complete it.

Open your watch Settings, either from the apps menu or by swiping down on the homescreen and tapping the gear icon. Close Tap Account and backup. Select Back up data. Tap Show on phone. Close On your phone, check the data you want to back up and tap Start.

Reset your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Now that your data is safe, you can safely reset your Galaxy Watch 4 or 5 series, and pair it with another phone like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Open your watch settings from the apps menu or by swiping down on the homescreen and tapping the gear icon. Close Scroll down and tap Account and backup. Tap Reset. Close Scroll down and tap the blue Reset button.

Restore your Wear OS backup

After resetting your smartwatch, you first need to pair it with your phone. Once you've done that, you only need a few more minutes to restore your data. The process requires you to have your companion phone handy, as you need it to initiate the backup and restore process, together with your watch.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone. Navigate to your Watch settings. 2 Images Close Tap Account and backup. Under Backup and Restore, tap Restore data. Check the data you want to restore and tap Start.

Do not fear the reset process

Resetting your watch can be daunting, especially considering you'll spend valuable time restoring your settings and data. Samsung has done a great job making the process less painful by letting you easily back up your data and restore it. What is also particularly smart is that the data is saved on Samsung's cloud, meaning you do not have to worry about storing it somewhere safe.

Other manufacturers do not allow this yet, which means you still have to go through the task of manually configuring your watch from scratch. Hopefully, Google will fix this shortcoming with a future Wear OS update, allowing everybody to back up their data using their Google account.