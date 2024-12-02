Backbone One $70 $100 Save $30 A fantastic game controller that's the perfect match for any Android phone. Get it for its lowest price during this Cyber Monday sale. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Smartphones are the perfect tool when you want to play games on the go. They're slim, pack tons of power, and more importantly, there are a ton of great games that can be found on the Google Play Store. You can also take things a step further by utilizing game streaming services as well, with access to AAA console and PC titles. If there's one thing that's lacking on a smartphone and playing games, it's that tactile feedback that you get by playing with a controller.

Luckily, there are some pretty good controller options for Android devices, with the Backbone One being one of our favorites, scoring it a 9 out of 10 in our review. Perhaps one of our biggest gripes with the controller was its price, coming at a whopping $100. Now if you're a gamer, this might not be a lot, but as a casual player, this accessory is definitely going to hit you hard in the wallet. Luckily, we're seeing a nice price drop for Cyber Monday, with a deal that knocks $30 off, dropping it to just 70 for a short period.

What's great about the Backbone One game controller?

This controller looks absolutely fantastic, with its bright color scheme and elegant design. As mentioned before, it has the ability to expand and contract, allowing phones of all sizes to fit comfortably. Of course, you get the usual assortment of buttons, with analog sticks, a D-pad, and a few additional buttons that will make it easier to navigate the experience.

The controller also delivers an audio jack, along with a USB-C port for pass-through charging. We really liked our time with this controller and recommend it if you're looking for something sleek and easy to use. There's also extra software by Backbone that can potentially enhance your gaming experience as well.

But if you're using it to play games you already own or apps that are available through the Play Store, this thing is going to take your gaming experience to a new level. Tapping on a touchscreen is great, but nothing beats physical controls, especially when they are this good. Grab this model while it's on sale and $30 off from Best Buy or Amazon.