Nowadays, mobile gamers are spoiled for choice when it comes to snap-on controllers, from the excellent Razer Kishi 2 to the adaptable Gamevice Flex. However, both of these controllers have drawn some inspiration from the Backbone One, a formerly iPhone-exclusive controller that's now available on Android.

Source: Backbone

The Backbone One includes all the standard buttons you would expect from a gaming controller, laid out in the Xbox style. Thankfully, it has analog triggers, so FPS and racing game enthusiasts get the granularity they need. Beyond the dedicated Backbone App button, there aren't a lot of distinct design features here. However, for those who want a snap-on controller that gets the job done, it's got everything you need, including a 3.5mm headphone jack and pass-through USB-C charging. The USB-C port also allows you to connect to an external device to use the Backbone One as a separate controller.

Despite claiming "Universal compatibility," the small print clarifies that the controller will work with "most Android phones." We can expect most of the best Android phones to have support, but if you've got a chunky gaming phone or an even chunkier case, you may struggle to fit your device, and you'll probably have to remove your case.

Source: Backbone

Alongside the Backbone One comes access to the Backbone app on Android. This app offers a mobile gaming platform, allowing you to record gameplay, form groups with friends, and discover controller-compatible games. It's a slick tool that, while not necessary, is useful for any regular mobile gamer. Beyond this, it's also perfect for pairing with streaming games through the Xbox Game Pass, Steam Link, and NVIDIA Geforce Now apps.

Source: Backbone

The Backbone One is an excellent choice for those looking for a straightforward mobile controller. The $100 price tag is a little expensive (though it compares to the likes of the Razer Kishi v2), especially when ranked against some of the top Android controllers, where a few offer more for less. That being said, the Backbone One shouldn't disappoint anyone, thanks to its proven design. So if you're interested, the Backbone One is officially available to purchase now from the Backbone store, and current shipments are expected to arrive before Christmas.