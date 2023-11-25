Backbone One- PlayStation Edition $70 $100 Save $30 Whether you're buying the Backbone One in black or in its PlayStation-branded white hue, this is the best controller for Android you'll find today. From mobile games to streaming console titles on the go, this is a must-have for any dedicated gamer. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy 70

In case you haven't heard, portable gaming is all the rage these days. Ignited by the sheer popularity of the Nintendo Switch, the last five years have seen a revolution in the handheld gaming scene. From dedicated Android-powered handhelds perfect for retro titles to fully fledged PCs like the Steam Deck, there has never been a better time to be a mobile gamer — and believe me, I've been one since I was first handed a Game Boy Color before I even started kindergarten.

That said, you don't need to drop a few hundred bucks on a new device when you have one sitting in your pocket right now. Your Android phone is perfectly capable of powering everything and anything currently listed on the Play Store, and that's to say nothing of both cloud gaming and streaming titles. Whether you're looking to log onto GeForce Now or you're using Remote Play with your PS5, you're going to need a mobile controller for the best experience — and the Backbone One is the one to get. It's down to just $70 for Black Friday, an unbelievable steal for my favorite Android controller.

Why you should buy the Backbone One

Put simply, this is the best console-style experience you can have today on a smartphone; I've used it religiously since I reviewed it earlier this summer. The Backbone One is light, portable, and feels great in the hand. The buttons and joysticks feel great, and even the D-pad is perfectly capable for platformers or fighting games. It syncs with any game that supports controllers, along with any cloud or streaming service imaginable. Whether you're streaming your Game Pass collection to your smartphone or setting up apps like Moonlight on your PC, being able to play your collection anywhere makes a huge difference.

Backbone's USB-C equipped controller is available in two different variants too, perfect for mixing and matching with whatever gadgets you already own. For most buyers, I'd suggest the black model — it uses an Xbox-style button layout that works well with most mobile and PC games. If you're a PlayStation fan, check out the white PS5-themed model. It effectively turns your phone into a PlayStation Portal for a literal fraction of the price — and the battery will probably last longer, too.

One word of caution, though. Foldable owners, you'll want to look somewhere else. Unfortunately, I have yet to find a folding phone that works well with the Backbone One — slab phones only, up to and including the massive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. And hey, the iOS-capable Lightning model is on sale, too, in case you're buying a gift for an iPhone-owning friend. Just keep in mind that every new iPhone from here on out will use USB-C, just like your Android phone.